Nurses ‘exhausted and fed up’ as some wait over four years for confirmation

BAHAMAS Nurses Union president Muriel Lightbourn is angered by how long it takes to confirm some nurses in their posts, saying some have been waiting since 2020.

“We have nurses who would’ve completed their training, they would have gotten their appointment letters, and today they are still not confirmed,” she said in an interview this week.

“When you follow-up on the confirmation, you are always asked, or you are always told oh, this is going to be done, we are waiting on this, we are waiting on the commission, the commission only meets once a week and all this other stuff.”

“I am not about that any longer because these nurses need to be confirmed in their posts.”

“These nurses are expected to go to work and perform and do their job to the best of their abilities, and you telling me that kind of stuff.”

Ms Lightbourn said the country needs to improve as nurses are exhausted and fed up.

“You know our nurses deserve better and it shouldn’t even be an issue at this point in time and this kind of time, especially when you just brought nurses from abroad,” she said.

“Those nurses are being able to work. They could go to the bank and do whatever they have to do. Why do Bahamian nurses have to suffer? Tell me. Why do Bahamian nurses have to suffer in this country? That’s unfair.”

The Bahamas has long struggled with a shortage of nurses as many seek better career opportunities in the United States and Canada.

“If I am 20 and don’t have any children,” Ms Lightbourn said, “you think I won’t go where I think the grass is greener? We can’t keep asking them to stay, oh you know this is your home. No, no, that can’t play.”