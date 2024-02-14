Tribune Sports Valentine’s Day Special

By BRENT STUBBS

WHILE the focus today is on lovers, Tribune Sports shares the love and commitment of at least three couples who spent their time participating in sports either as executives, officials or coaches.

Happy reading and Happy Valentine’s Day to these unsung heroes.

Topping the list are former basketball players Kimberley and Bacchus Rolle.

University of the Bahamas athletic director Kimberley has been married to UB Mingoes’ coach Bacchus - also the Member of Parliament for South Beach - since December 19, 1998.

They met in the summer of 1992 while they were both trying out for the Bahamas national teams for the CARICOM Basketball Championships in Barbados.

Kimberley pointed out that it was during the conclusion of their practice session in the AF Adderley gym that someone pointed Bacchus to us as a “frat,” who was wearing a Phi Beta Sigma t-shirt.

“I went over to introduce myself, we chatted up about college, the fraternity and sorority for a bit and I thought that was it,” she said. “But as they say the rest is history.”

It was far from “love at first sight,” but it was cordial and offering fraternal greetings that led to the development of their relationship that has produced two sons, Dionysius ‘Deuce’ Rolle, a 21-year-old junior at Queen’s University of Charlotte where he plays basketball and ran track and Derryus, an 11-year-old, seventh grade at Queen’s College, who also plays baseball in the Freedom Farm League as a versatile pitcher and first and third baseman.

So what keeps this couple going?

“Mutual respect for each other, providing the other with the needed support, and enough space to be their own individual,” Kimberley said. “We don’t need to do anything fancy to be engaged with each other, it could be as simple as eating snacks and watching Netflix.”

And how do they balance their time through sports and family with so many sports to deal with?

“We both lead pretty busy lives and Derryus’ baseball schedule is pretty hectic as well,” Kimberley said. “We are fortunate to have strong family support. On any given day his grandmother or an aunt can collect him from school, drop him and pick him up from training and it helps a great deal.

“Bacchus is good at pumping the brakes and just resetting the ‘our’ button. He’s big on that. We attend Derryus’ games together, Derryus and I attend some of his Old Timers softball games. I mean sitting through some of those Old Timers games is pretty brutal but he likes it when we are there so he could show off his speed. But all of those activities provide us with avenues to spend time together.”

If there’s any advice they would like to share with other couples in sports, Kimberley said it would be to have respect and support one another.

“Respect what they do and how they do it and be a strong support for them. Sports absorbs a lot of time so use sports as an opportunity to connect by attending games, asking questions about how things are progressing and the like,” she stated.

“And finally give each other space, space to be their own individuals. There’s nothing I value more than my ‘me time.’ I enjoy being with my family and friends but I also love my alone time.”

Basketball coach/track official Randy and Christine Cunningham

Although they got married on May 5, 1985, the Cunninghams would tell you that it was such a corny manner in which they got together. At the time, Randy was hanging around his American basketball coach and was speaking with American slang.

“I thought it was strange, but he said that he just swept me off my feet because he said ‘the stuff I used, I just couldn’t lose,’ but it took 14 months after we met that we got married.”

Since their union the couple agreed that “we enjoyed each other’s company and our trust in God, knowing that if God brings us to it, he will bring us through it.”

While Randy had a daughter Skeoka, before their marriage, the couple have two children of their own, Randy Jr and Deandra and two children they have adopted from Andros, Mario and Jamaris.

“When I met Mr C, he was playing and coaching basketball, so sports have always been a part of our lives,” Christine said. “So when we started to have kids, it was just as if it was life happening.

“Our kids were into sports except for the oldest one. We were a sports family, so it was effortless.”

Sports has been a wholesome name for the Cumminghams, Randy founded the Randi-Mac Tigers Sporting Club and he coaches basketball and serves as a national instructor and ref- eree and a former FIBA certified commissioner. He also coaches volleyball and volunteers in track and field.

On the other hand, Christine is a national instructor, a certified FIBA table official and statistician. She is also an executive member of the volleyball officials association and is a member of the Hytek team in track and field.

As members of Bahamas Faith Ministries, they both serve on their church council committee, church sporting committee. Randy is also a greeter, while Christine works with their children’s ministry.

When asked what advice they would offer to other couples in sports, Christine said it’s to “get involved in what each other is interested in. Find a common interest.

“Trust God and love each other. When you truly love each other, there is nothing that you cannot overcome. Enjoy each other’s company. Become a team. Consult each other before making any major decisions.”

BLTA executives Esther and Perry Newton

It wasn’t quite “love at first sight,” but rather a deep attraction that drew Esther and Perry together and resulted in their union as husband and wife on June 7, 2007.

“We believe in doing things together and it is important to take an interest in what your spouse is doing and this is evi- dent in them working together in the development of tennis in The Bahamas,” the couple shared.

“We decided to learn a new instrument together at home, Esther the piano and Perry the bass guitar, playing together was a real joy.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, while many saw that time as a drag, the couple enjoyed playing tennis together in the front yard and started a backyard garden with zucchini, sweet peppers, cantaloupe and other fruits and vegetables.

“During this time they success- fully obtained their MBAs. They enjoyed the extra time together. Some people say opposites attract but we believe it is your common principles, faith and purpose that keep you together.”

Their mutual love for God and love and commitment to each other has kept them going.

“We are very family and community oriented and believe in service above self and building up and empowering individuals for success,” they noted. “When you face the trials it is only God that can bring you through.”

Even though they have not been blessed with any biological children yet, the couple admitted that their schedules with demand- ing professions, church, family and tennis balance out their lives.

“Our goal is to seek first the Kingdom of God and to set our hearts on things above so having family prayer and bible time is important,” they continued.

“We ensure to make time for just us and have travelled to over 40 countries together including Finland, Turkey, Croatia, Ireland, Bolivia, Russia and many more.”

While Perry serves as the president of the BLTA, he and Esther are both certified coaches and trained referees.

“We both work in the free community tennis programmes to ensure easy access to the sport for all where hundreds have been trained for free at the Saturday Play Tennis Programme,” they pointed out.

“We have also both served in various capacities in volunteer work for the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association. As president of this great organisation it is important to have strong support and someone who works in the trenches beside me.

“I can truly say I would have not been able to do all I do without such a beautiful, loving, hardworking, professional and considerate wife and partner.”

With their busy schedules, they make sure to have their alone time and date nights are a must.

But Perry’s advice to other couples is a simple one.

“Put God first, plan and commit. Love each other as you did when you were dating, continue to do the things to make her smile. Always be supportive, respectful and communicate,” he stated.

“For us in our work in tennis it’s always been about creating opportunities and building on the foundations that have been laid. Stay focused and always have time for yourself and each other.”

Esther, on the other hand, advised couples to “always put God first in your marriage and do the things you have in your heart to do, take that long planned vacation, do not be afraid to learn new things together.

“Encourage each other in good things. Make sure your home is a happy one filled with lots of love. Live by 1 Corinthians 13:13: And now abideth faith, hope, charity, these three; but the greatest of these is charity.”