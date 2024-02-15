Man charged with murder of Davinique Gray

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man was remanded yesterday for allegedly killing Davinique Gray, a 16-year-old murdered while charging her phone at home in Nassau Village last month.

Gray was the eighth murder victim of the year. Her, Shinika Johnson, 41, was charged last month with harbouring a criminal in connection with her death.

Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr charged Keiron Major with murder.

Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.

Ms Johnson allegedly allowed Gamaliel Gray to stay at her residence on Samson Street and Lawton Avenue in early January, knowing he was a fugitive for murder. Gray allegedly killed Gerrard Coakley on January 2.

Major allegedly shot up Gray’s residence while she was inside on January 6, though police believe Gamaliel was the intended target.

Major was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

His VBI is set for service on May 14.