Pinder: ‘Abaco housing shortage not going to be solved overnight’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

AMID concerns about whether enough housing is available for shanty town residents facing eviction in Abaco, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder said yesterday that the island’s housing shortage won’t be solved overnight.

His comments came after the Ministry of Works issued over 400 eviction notices across three shanty towns in Abaco earlier this month.

“There is still a housing shortage from Dorian, but with our growing economy, this is not going to come to a resolution anytime soon. More businesses are opening, more tourist attractions are happening, and we need more and more,” he said.

“The housing shortage is not going to be solved overnight. It’s not going to be resolved within a couple of years. And it’s it’s going to be an ongoing problem, but that’s why I encourage all the entrepreneurs out there, anybody that wants to make an investment, Abaco is the place to do it.”

Mr Pinder said that Abaco residents eagerly anticipate the demolition of shanty towns across the island. He also urged employers to find housing accommodations for their foreign employees on working permits.

“We’re looking forward to this administration cleaning up what the problem is in Abaco, these growing shantytowns,” he said. “We have more popping up every day.

“We must have order. These groups of people are coming there because Abaco is a vibrant, growing economy. Money is flowing, but we have to make sure the money goes into Bahamians’ hands first. Although we do need some work permit holders, the employers need to come up with accommodations.”

Although Abaco residents say the island lacks housing even for public teachers after Hurricane Dorian, Social Services Minister Myles Laroda said he’s confident his ministry would provide the necessary help.