Pintard ‘not satisfied at all’ on maritime contracts answers

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

THE Opposition’s leader yesterday pledged to “take up” two controversial maritime contracts with Parliament’s top spending watchdog after being left “not at all satisfied” with the Government’s answers.

Michael Pintard told Tribune Business he plans to pursue a deeper investigation through the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on which the Free National Movement (FNM) holds the majority, into the awarding of multi-million dollar bids to DigieSoft Technologies and Adolpha Maritime Group.

Speaking after Jobeth Coleby-Davis, minister of energy and transport, responded to the Opposition’s questions on the contracts in the House of Assembly yesterday, he noted that “no less than a senior public servant has taken issue with the Government’s explanation of the matter” and “the way in which these matters were being dealt with”.

That refers to a legal claim launched against the Government by Antoinette Thompson, former permanent secretary in Mrs Coleby-Davis’ ministry, and Mr Pintard said of the answers he received: “We will continue to investigate these matters because the way in which they were answered, it’s very clear they [the Government] are not being transparent about that....

“I am not at all satisfied or assured with the facts as the Government is reporting them. These are matters that are the subject of criticism from within the public service, senior public servants, who felt the process did not follow the proper procedure.”

And he pointed out that the Government’s online procurement portal showed another company, Infrasoft, had won one of the bids.

That was the DigieSoft Technologies contract, which committed the Government to pay $3.355m for an online portal to collect the 4 percent Port Department fee levied on foreign yacht charters. That con- tract, as well as the annual $3.57m award to Adolpha Maritime Group for the maintenance of navigational aids in Nassau and other harbours across The Bahamas, were both cited for procedural irregularities in Ms Thompson’s initial October 27, 2023, legal action.

Mrs Coleby-Davis, responding to Mr Pintard’s questions, said: “I wish to affirm that these matters were discussed in detail during the Budget debate and subject to a transparent public tender process with the outcomes disclosed to the Ministry of Finance. I assure you, honourable member, that there has been no intention to with- hold information on these contracts from the Bahamian people.”

Asked why Infrasoft was named as the winning bidder on the Government’s procurement platform, the minister added: “I can confirm that following a competitive bidding process the winning bidder was DigieSoft Technologies, not Infrasoft.

“That was the result of a thorough two-round bidding process as recommended by the Tenders Board comprised of senior government officials. As the minister of energy and transport, my role did not involve participation in the Tenders Board. Hence my comments are based on the process’ integrity and fairness.”

Mr Pintard then suggested that DigieSoft Technologies appeared to have “no apparent track record in this area to handle a project of this size and scope”, questioning how many technical staff it has and how many similar projects it has undertaken.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said that after “thorough due diligence” and evaluation by the Tenders Board it was determined that DigieSoft’s principals had “extensive experience and qualification in computer information systems” with the company “comprised of a team of highly skilled developers drawn from an impressive local talent pool”.

“They have worked on several similar projects, and the company’s consistent positive feedback from clients serves as a testament to their capability and reliability for this project,” she added. As for Adolpha Maritime Group, the minister said it was among the two finalist bidders that were shortlisted from an initial field of seven.

“These two bids underwent a thorough review by the Tenders Board, which is comprised of senior government officials following a comprehensive evaluation. The Board recommended awarding the contract to Adolpha Maritime Group based on the company’s compelling written proposal and cost effectiveness,” Mrs Coleby-Davis said.

“The annual contract value is $3.5m subject to review, performance monitoring and oversight by the Port Department. This contract encompasses the repair, replacement and maintenance of navigational aids across The Bahamas, an archipelago nation with 200 aids to navigate. These aids are crucial for ensuring the safe navigation of vessels within our borders.

“Addressing deterioration and non-functionality of many navigational aids is of paramount importance for our country’s safety and navigational integrity.... The contract is performance based, has key performance indicators and is managed by the Port Department. They [Adolpha] have to pass phases.”