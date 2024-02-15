Queen’s Staircase set for $200k restoration

THE Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) has launched a $200,000 restoration project that aims to upgrade and preserve The Queen’s Staircase for future generations.

The Board, in a statement, said it has teamed with the Antiquities, Monuments & Museums Corporation (AMMC), Elevations Plumbing, Sign Island and Ministry of Works to revitalise The Queen’s Staircase over the next two months. It will also establish a monthly maintenance routine to ensure the preservation of the restored features.

The scope of work for the Queen’s Staircase restoration project includes repairing and restoring the water feature to its original condition through the replacement of damaged pipes, the water pump and filter. The waterfall and surrounding area will be cleaned using gentle pres- sure washing techniques to preserve the site’s historical integrity Solar LED lighting will be installed within the water feature to enhance its visual appeal and sustainability, and the lighting systems in the staircase and walkway will be upgraded to improve visibility. Landscaping works, improved site signage information plaques detailing the historical significance of the Queen’s Staircase are also planned. Pest and rodent control measures will also be implemented to safeguard the area.

“With its historical significance and architectural splendour, The Queen’s Staircase holds a special place in the hearts of both locals and visitors. I am thrilled to be launch- ing this restoration project to ensure it remains a treasured spot for years to come,” said Joy Jibrilu, the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board’s chief executive.

“This restoration project reflects the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board’s commitment to improving product quality, development and tourism infrastructure in Nassau & Paradise Island, and we look forward to seeing our cultural landmark returned to its full glory.”

Hand-carved by about 600 formerly enslaved persons, the staircase was officially named in honour of the over 60-year reign of Queen Victoria, who signed a declaration to abolish slavery on her ascension to the throne in 1837.

“Built in the mid 1830s, The Queen’s Staircase was only meant to be a hidden pedestrian access to the eastern portion of the local community. However, the ingenuity shown by formerly enslaved people, carving 66 steps using rudimentary tools into a former limestone quarry, is a remarkable achievement,” said Rosel Moxey, the AMMC’s chair.

“It is no wonder that for almost 200 years this staircase has become such a prominent tourist attraction. What was once meant to be invisible has been observed, photographed and traversed by millions, with many more visitors expected in the future thanks to this project.”