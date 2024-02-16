Apprenticeship initiative to transform labour climate

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

A CABINET minister yesterday said the National Apprenticeship Programme will transform the way Bahamians participate in the workforce by providing paid training and development in high demand sectors.

Pia Glover Rolle, minister of labour and the public service, speaking at the Office of the Prime Minister’s weekly press briefing, said the initiative will help participants launch meaningful careers and also address the country's challenges with today's "social climate".

She said: “The National Apprenticeship Programme will forever change the way we prepare Bahamians to take advantage of opportunities within the labour market. This programme will provide certified, paid training and development opportunities in high demand fields.

“Especially within our current social climate, we believe that the National Apprenticeship Programme is desperately needed to better prepare our young people, our youth, to be productive citizens, leading positive and peaceful lives in an economy and a labour market that will not just make room for them but assist them in launching meaningful careers.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle added that the initiative, which will be launched in September, will have a positive social impact as it will target at-risk youth and allow persons who have been previously been imprisoned to participate.

She said: “This programme is as much a social change initiative as it is a training and jobs programme, especially considering its focus on at-risk youth, including those who have been previously incarcerated. Trainees or apprentices will receive live skills and soft skills training, numeracy and literacy skills development, and mental health support as well as technical and on-the-job skills.

“We still have a tremendous amount of work to get done as we proceed with our plans to launch as soon as is practicable, with an ambitious goal of launching a pilot before the end of this year.”

Mrs Glover-Rolle explained that, through statistics provided by the Department of Labour’s vacancy unit, the initiative has identified several sectors for the pilot programme.

Those sectors include maritime, construction, health and allied services and ICT (information and communications technology). Mrs Glover-Rolle said the programme will "set the standard" for market- driven training and leverage the "full potential of labour as one of the key drivers of change".

She said: “This is a massive undertaking, requiring a true tripartite approach with high levels of cross-government co-operation and close public partnerships. At the end of our work, we will have a full fledged, quality National Apprenticeship Programme that sets the standard for market driven database training and apprenticeships that are compatible with International Labor Organisation standards.

“Through the National Apprenticeship Programme we're leveraging the full potential of labour as one of the key drivers of change and the main avenue through which our people contribute and gain opportunities within our economy”.