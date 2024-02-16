Clubs & Societies – February 16th, 2024.

Bahamas Girl Guides Association

The Bahamas Girl Guides Association Annual Guide Week Schedule:

February 18-24

Theme: “Our world, our Bahamas, our thriving future.”

February 18 - Church service at Church of God of Prophecy, East Street and Lily of the Valley Corner at 3pm.

March for Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides, Rangers, and Leaders will begin at 2.15pm from Columbus Primary School, Collins Avenue.

February 19-24 - Morning Devotions led by Guides from around The Bahamas on ZNS Radio 1540 and 104.5 at 6am.

February 19 - Sunflower Frolic at Camp Discovery 3.30-5pm.

February 20 - Eastern Division Brownie Revels at Camp Discovery, 3.30-5pm.

February 21 - Western Division Brownie Revels at Camp Discovery, 3.30-5pm.

February 22 - World Thinking Day Ceremony at Nassau Christian Schools, Soldier Road at 6.30pm. All are invited to attend.

February 23 - Girl Guides Gathering at Camp Discovery, 4pm.

February 24 - CIBC/ BGGA Delaney Leadership Seminar for Girls. Xavier’s Lower School, 9.30am. Registration for participants, opening ceremony and keynote address by Dr Jacqui Bend, managing director, CIBC International, 10.00am.

Council members, heads of sponsoring bodies, parents, former Brownies, Guides and Rangers, and the public are all invited to attend the Church Service, and World Thinking Day Ceremony. Council members are invited to attend the Opening Ceremony for the Leadership Seminar.

Donations would be appreciated to assist with the completion of the new headquarters building. Payment can be made to: Girl Guides Building Fund, Commonwealth Bank acc No 7033236054.

Thank you for your generous support.

Cancer Society of the Bahamas

The society will hold a free clinic in San Salvador tomorrow, from noon to 5pm, at Cockburn Town Community Clinic.

For women, there will be pap smear and breast examinations, and for men there will be PSA blood testing and digital examination.

For details, visit www.cancersocietybahamas.org or call 323-4441 or 323-4492.

• Love is in the air, and for those who’ll be in South Andros next weekend, there’ll be no better way to celebrate it than grooving at the South Andros Branch of the Cancer Society’s “Love By The Sea Part 2”, one of the most romantic events of the year!

Scheduled for Saturday, February 17, at 7pm, this event invites lovers and singles to don their best white outfits at the Pointe Resort and Marina in Johnson’s Bay, where they can enjoy beautiful seaside views as they step in the name of love and dine on appetizers, desserts, wine, cider, and non-alcoholic cocktails, all of which the ticket cost includes.

Tickets are $75 each, and at the end of the night, there’ll be a raffle for a mystery prize.

For more information, contact 421-6331, 471-0981, or 554-1880.

Rotary Club of East Nassau

The thrill of anticipation hung in the air as the final tally (and the measure of a successful event) was announced at the Million Dollar Dinner by Jennifer Jones, Immediate Past President of Rotary International — the amount raised was $18,000 short.

IPRIP Jennifer then called on those present to consider giving $1,000 to get to the finish line. Rotarians and their guests rose to the challenge and in less than ten minutes the million dollar goal was achieved for The Rotary Foundation.

The event that was hosted by the Rotary Club of East Nassau last Saturday was attended by Rotarian and friends from The Bahamas, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Canada and the US. The funds raised will be used by Rotary here and around the world for projects that bring disaster relief, build peace in communities, promote maternal health; education; economic development; have environmental impact, water and sanitation and disease prevention.

Rotary Club of Nassau

The aroma of fellowship, warmth and fun captivated the atmosphere at Bahamas National Trust on January 26. Rotarians and friends gathered together to Sip the delicious drinks made available by Caribbean Wines and Spirits and Create candles.



The candles ‘lit’ up the moment and also provided a savory smell that put one in the atmosphere of tranquility and therapeutic flare.



The purpose of the event was to provide Rotarians and friends with an outlet to unwind and fellowship, however, most importantly to raise funds to assist with Rotary’s efforts in aiding with service needs to the community.

Friend of Rotary Rennae Sweeting - CEO of Born Again Naturals - used her vocation of candle making to volunteer her time and efforts to assist the participants with the process and encouraged them all along their journey to candle making delights.



Sixty patrons were engaged in the hands-on activity of making candles to their own specifications of size, colour and fragrance. The naming of the candles were inspired by individual’s life experience or favorite colors etc. The specialty candle entitled Deep Enchantment was inspired by the patron’s love of the ocean.

As Rennae walked through the candle making instructions, the guests were entertained by the evening’s host Rotarian Samita Ferguson. There was raffle prizes, on-the-spot games and give away prizes. Guests also dined on an assortment of fine wines, with cold cuts, fruits, crackers and cheeses sponsored by PRPIC Sheila.

RCN members, and friends and family of RCN were definitely together as displayed through the great camaraderie and laughter during the Sip n’ Create social and fundraiser.



Thanks to Born Again Naturals, Caribbean Wines & Spirits, Bahamas Power & Light (BPL), Lowe’s Wholesale, The Bahamas National Trust (BNT), and members of RCN for making the occasion and a grand one to remember.