Freeport man wanted by police has been captured

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man who was wanted in connection with a murder has been captured, police have reported.



Charles Tony Fritzgerald, 38, of Limewood Lane, was taken into custody in the Freeport area on Friday evening.

The arrest is in connection with the shooting of a 64-year-old man on January 23 in the Freeport area.

According to reports, police received a call of a shooting around 7:20pm at Oleander Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the left shoulder.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was listed in serious, but stable condition. However, he died of his injuries sometime last week .