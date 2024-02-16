GSSSA track & field set for feb .28

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE excitement is brewing in the air for the 30th edition of the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association Track & Field Championships and the Ministry of Education is more than enthused about putting it on from February 28 to March 1 at the original Thomas A Robinson stadium.

“This particular event,” according to Minister Glennys Hanna-Martin, “has had the participation of athletes who eventually became Olympians from our schools within the public system.

“We invite you to stay tuned for what we anticipate will be fierce competition and a spectacle of excellence in this nation. In the Ministry of Education, as we speak, we are restructuring to develop our sporting programmes in the schools, which will develop and fine tune the physical and mental aspects of our students.”

Coming off watching the thrilling completion of the basketball competition, in which she presented trophies to the various champions including CV Bethel and CH Reeves, represented at the press conference by Harcourt McCoy and Varel Davis, Hanna-Martin said she’s eager to see who will be crowned the track and field champions.

Jevon Williams, representing the National Sports Authority, said that because of renovations at the new Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, they are making sure that the old stadium will be well prepared for the staging of the event.

“We wish you nothing but success,” he stated.

McCoy, who also serves as the president of the Principals Association, said he’s pleased to be a part of a high-powered committee responsible for putting on the 30th edition of the championships.

“Athletics has been one of the staples of Bahamian athletes,” McCoy said. “No doubt, this is going to be one of the most exciting events.

“I think this year is going to be one of the most keenly contested events as we continue to showcase the junior and senior high schools, who will be the first set of athletes seen for the nationals, CARIFTA and representing our country.”

McCoy said they are encouraging the general public to come out and watch the thrill of victory and even the agony of defeat, but they want them to do it in a manner that is conducive to everyone.

Students coming out to view the competition are urged to wear their school shirts and jeans and bring along their identification if they have them. Students, however, will not be allowed to bring in any bags, except for girls with their small purses, and cell phones will not be allowed.

“This is a family-friendly event,” McCoy said. “We want to say that we are discouraging those persons who would seek to test the full arm of the Royal Bahamas Police Force that will be monitoring certain behaviours of our students. So please caution your students, please caution your children about their behaviour in representing their schools.”

Davis, the president of the GSSSA, said they are excited about this year’s

championships and noted that their students are preparing to make their presence felt.

“The question is who is going to win this year,” she asked. “I hear the noise, but we will wait and see. We are asking everyone to come out and support us.”

She noted that the principals are more excited about the coaches ensuring that their schools come out on top, which means that a lot of emphasis is being placed on making the event a grand one.

Clara Storr, the education officer for high schools, said she feels the excitement in the air coming off the basketball championships and that the schools are prepared for the track and field championships.

She said the GSSSA is par excellent and they are a step above the rest, so they are excited about the level of athleticism in the country and

they invite everyone to come out and support the student-athletes.

Fritz Grant, who is in charge of scheduling for the event, said they have made sure that this year they have reinstructed the under-17 division, which will be added to the under-13, under-15 and under-20 divisions.

“We are looking forward to some highly competitive competition in this 30th year anniversary,” Grant said.

And the million-dollar question, according to assistant director of education Julian Anderson, is who will win the titles in the junior and high school divisions.

He congratulated the GSSSA on their 30th anniversary because he remembers how he was once a teacher and coach in the system. He wished all of the athletes the very best.