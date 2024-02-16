Man accused of killing woman on Ragged Island

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 34-year-old man was remanded in custody on Friday accused of killing a 39-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting on Ragged Island Street last month.

The same defendant was on bail for attempted murder at the time of the shooting.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Deangelo Culmer, 34, with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Culmer, with accomplices, allegedly shot and killed Rudiska Bethel as she was standing outside a bar on Ragged Island Street at around 7pm on January 31. Culmer also allegedly injured 40-year-old Carla Bain and 36-year-old Lorenzo Sands as they were talking with the victim about this matter.

While both Ms Bain and Mr Sands were successfully treated in hospital for gunshot injuries to their right leg and right forearm, Ms Bethel died at the scene.

The suspects reportedly fled the shooting in a blue-coloured Japanese vehicle.

Although Culmer appeared confused as the charges against him were read, he was told that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

Culmer thanked the Magistrate after he was informed that his VBI is set for service on August 30.

Before being taken into remand the defendant indicated that he wished to change his position for a grievous harm charge. Culmer claimed that he had punched Mark Forbes in his mouth while they were in the cellblock in court the day after the alleged murder.

Culmer will appear in court for the grievous harm charge on February 20.