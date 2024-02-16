Man ordered to attend counselling after drug charge

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to attend counseling on Friday after he admitted to having three grammes of marijuana last week.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville charged Barron Johnson, 39, with possession of dangerous drugs.

Johnson was found with $15 worth of marijuana on February 14 in New Providence.

After pleading guilty to the charge and accepting the facts, the accused explained that he was taking the drug to relieve pain from an eye injury. He then asked the court for mercy.

Magistrate Serville granted the defendant a conditional discharge during which he is to be of good behaviour for six months. He must also attend drug counseling during this time. Defaulting on these conditions would incur a $150 fine or a one month prison term.

Johnson must return to court for a report on February 26.