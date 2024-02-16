Six month sentence for breaching bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A man was sentenced to six months in prison after he admitted to breaching his bail on firearm charges.

Magistrate Raquel Whyms charged Malik McKenzie, 22, with seven counts of violation of bail conditions.

McKenzie was out on Supreme Court bail for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

While on release for these pending charges McKenzie breached his court ordered nightly residential curfew 17 times between January 11 and February 11.

After pleading guilty to the charges, McKenzie was sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.