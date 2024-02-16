Woman accused of death threats and assault

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $2,500 bail on Friday after being accused of threatening to kill two people and attacking one of them.

Kenya Ferguson, 30, appeared before Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr on charges of death threats and unlawful assault.

Ferguson is accused of threatening to kill Brandon Knowles and threatening to kill Hendira McPhee. Both of these matters occurred in New Providence on January 25.

She is also accused of unlawfully assaulting Mr Knowles.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the two counts of death threats and one count of unlawful assault.

Ms Ferguson’s bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties. Her trial is expected to begin March 25.