By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was granted $2,500 bail on Friday after she was accused of injuring someone in an argument earlier this month

Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, charged Roseline Charles, 40, with causing harm.

Charles allegedly injured Phelicienne Jean Phillipe during a fight on February 8 in New Providence.

Following her not guilty plea, Charles was told that her trial will begin on March 18.