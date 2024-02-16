Woman ordered to attend drug counselling

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was ordered on Friday to attend drug counselling for six months as a part of a conditional discharge.

Mariah Hart, 26, appeared before Magistrate Shaka Serville on a charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

On February 12 in New Providence, Ms Hart was arrested after being found with two grammes of Indian Hemp.

Ms Hart pleaded guilty to the charge.

Given that Ms Hart did not have a criminal history, and the small quantity of drugs, Magistrate Serville granted her a conditional discharge.

As such, Ms Hart is expected to attend drug counselling. Should the accused default on the conditions of her discharge she will face a $250 fine or one month in prison.

Ms Hart is expected to return to court on February 26.