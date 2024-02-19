15-year-old boy shot dead

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A FIFTEEN-year-old boy is the victim of the country’s latest homicide, bringing the murder count for the year to 26.

Residents identified the victim as Chester Rolle, Jr, affectionately called “Pigeon”.

Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said officers at the Grove Police Station heard gunshots on First Street around 9am on Monday.

“The officers responded on foot, and once to this area, they were directed to the body of a male with multiple gunshot injuries to the body," she said.

“Information received was the victim was alongside an older sibling when a small grey Japanese vehicle pulled alongside them. A male emerged with a high-powered weapon, firing multiple gunshots and striking the 15-year-old youth.

“His older sibling was unharmed during the incident and was able to make good his escape.”

CSP Skippings couldn't say whether the older brother was the intended target, but confirmed the victim was a resident of the area.

“I want to assure persons who are listening that The Bahamas remains safe," she said. "What we see happening are isolated incidents.

“Again, it goes back to the family, when persons are not trained properly, when they are not taught to respect people’s property, and people, this is what you see spilling out.

“If persons don’t respect their fathers, their mothers, their siblings, it’s going to spill over into the community, and so that is what we see happening. Parents and guardians need to take a grip of their families.”

People believed to be relatives of the youth were inconsolable at the scene.

Officers said they would increase patrols in the area.