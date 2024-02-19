15-year-old boy shot dead

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
A FIFTEEN-year-old boy is the victim of the country’s latest homicide, bringing the murder count for the year to 26.
Residents identified the victim as Chester Rolle, Jr, affectionately called “Pigeon”.
Chief Superintendent of Police Chrislyn Skippings said officers at the Grove Police Station heard gunshots on First Street around 9am on Monday.
“The officers responded on foot, and once to this area, they were directed to the body of a male with multiple gunshot injuries to the body," she said.
“Information received was the victim was alongside an older sibling when a small grey Japanese vehicle pulled alongside them. A male emerged with a high-powered weapon, firing multiple gunshots and striking the 15-year-old youth.
“His older sibling was unharmed during the incident and was able to make good his escape.”
CSP Skippings couldn't say whether the older brother was the intended target, but confirmed the victim was a resident of the area.
“I want to assure persons who are listening that The Bahamas remains safe," she said. "What we see happening are isolated incidents.
“Again, it goes back to the family, when persons are not trained properly, when they are not taught to respect people’s property, and people, this is what you see spilling out.
“If persons don’t respect their fathers, their mothers, their siblings, it’s going to spill over into the community, and so that is what we see happening. Parents and guardians need to take a grip of their families.”
People believed to be relatives of the youth were inconsolable at the scene.
Officers said they would increase patrols in the area.
Comments
SP 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
CSP Skippings sounds like a badly rehearsed politically correct response. The government never takes responsibility for anything!
Political puppets are again being used to manipulate the narrative by "blaming everything on the family" to hide 50 years of failed leadership!
We are reaping what the PLP and FNM sowed for the past 50 years. The undeniable fact is they brought us to where we are today.
The "family" has been warning successive administrations for 5 decades of the obvious dangers and repercussions of failed natural resources, education, immigration, sustainable development, etc.
Both parties are totally deaf, blind, and especially dumb when it comes to looking out for the well being of Bahamians!
ThisIsOurs 36 minutes ago
It does seem badly rehearsed
"Again, it goes back to the family, when persons are not trained properly, when they are not taught to respect people’s property, and people, this is what you see spilling out."
No it goes right to Parliament, corruption and a general sense of disorder that's been allowed to go unchecked for at least 7 years. Did it miss the spokesman that a police officer is currently in custody for this weekend's drive by shooting with multiple rounds of ammunition found at his home? Assuming they're not police issued...
"Officers said they would increase patrols in the area"
Shouldnt this area already be "saturated" with patrols? And it's probably the rival turf that'll be the next target, not this one.
ThisIsOurs 32 minutes ago
"want to assure persons who are listening that The Bahamas remains safe," she said. "What we see happening are isolated incidents."
Everyone who's listening knows "something" unusual is happening that doesnt negate the fact that it's happening and safety is at risk.
