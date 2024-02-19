Bahamas Mantas water polo team 6th overall in South Florida tournament

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE not carrying his best team, coach Laszlo Borbely said he was still pleased with the efforts of his Bahamas Mantas water polo team at the South Florida Tournament over the weekend.

The Mantas, after playing in a series of games, will return from Pompano Beach, Florida with a sixth place finish after they lost their game 10-7 yesterday to Loyola. The Mantas came from a 7-3 deficit to trim it down to one (8-7) with 18 seconds left in the fourth.

But Loyola was just too aggressive down the stretch as they pulled away for the win.

“We had a very young team with some players who have never played before,” Borbely said. “Some of the players who we normally take, we were not available, so we had to go with a smaller and less experienced team.”

Jayden Smith scored four goals, Caylen Brown had a pair and Paityn Burrows added another.

On Saturday, Mantas played a pair of games, splitting the outcomes.

In the early match, the Mantas lost 14-6 to the Brooklyn Hustle.

Although they lost, Borbely said the team played very well. And in the late game played, the Bahamas rebounded for an 8-5 triumph over Trinidad Royhil. Jayden Smith once again led the attack.

They also played two games on the opening day of competition on Sunday.

Bahamas Mantas won the opener 16-13 over the South Florida water polo team.

Paityn Burrows and Jayden Smith scored four goals apiece, Jacob Johnson had three, Jahmahl Wilson had two and Caylen Brown, Dumani Stubbs scored a goal.

And in the late game, Team Mantas lost 20-3 to Encsntada.

Jayden Smith scored twice and Paityn Burrows once in the loss.

Members of Team Mantas were Indiya Jones, Jayden Smith, Isiah Colon, Caylen Brown, Psityn Burrows, Jacob Johnson, Jahmahl Wilson, Asher Bastian, Dumani Stubbs, Meghan Smith, Krishna Rolle, Dalane Phillips and Jayden Rahming.

“I think this team did well,” said Borbely, who was assisted by Wandalee Burrows. “We had about four girls on this team and we had some players who are new to playing on the team.

“We are going through a rebuilding stage because most of the top players on the team are no longer under-14, so we will continue to work with the players that we have.”

Borbely said they are looking forward to playing in their next tournament over the weekend of April 4-7 where they will return to Florida to participate in the Rise Up all-girls tournament.

“Finally, we will have a tournament just for girls. We have a lot of girls who are playing now and this will be a good opportunity for them to prove themselves against their own.”