Bahamas set to reach tourism's final frontier

The Bahamas has signed a first-stage agreement with SpaceX, the rocket and spacecraft maker founded by billionaire Elon Musk, which will position it as a destination from which to watch booster landings.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA), in a statement unveiling the Letter of Agreement (LOA) with SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation), announced The Bahamas' intentions to reach tourism's final frontier.

Describing the agreement as "a strategic collaboration", it added that SpaceX is presently designing space exploration missions where one of the company’s autonomous drone ships will serve as a Falcon 9 landing location east of The Exumas.

This, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said, will provide the platform for "a spectacle that will be visible only in The Bahamas. This unique opportunity sets the stage for tourists to witness awe-inspiring space events from cruise ships, resorts and various tourist hotspots, solidifying The Bahamas' position as a key player in the emerging space tourism industry".

Viewing rocket landings on an autonomous drone ship from various Bahamian islands will distinguish this destination, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation added, setting it apart from its rivals.

The Bahamian landings covered in the agreement will both support SpaceX's Starlink affiliate, a satellite Internet Service Provider (ISP) that has already been licensed to operate in this nation, and first responders' capabilities to save lives and ensure connectivity in times of disasters.

“The technology embedded in this agreement represents a monumental development in rocket reusability, providing substantial economic advantages to The Bahamas and elevating its status in the global space industry, “said Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation.

“This Letter of Agreement with SpaceX marks a new era for The Bahamas. This historic agreement represents a pivotal moment for The Bahamas, propelling the nation into a key role in the global space industry. Simultaneously, it opens doors to unprecedented opportunities for our citizens, fostering long-term advantages for education, emergency response and innovation.

“The Bahamian government aims to utilise this partnership for economic growth, job creation and enhanced educational opportunities.”

The ministry said that, in tandem with the agreement, SpaceX has committed to supporting the creation of a space installation or exhibit showcasing recognisable hardware and a SpaceX spacesuit. This exhibit, the only one outside the US, is expected to draw significant attention and attendance from both Bahamian citizens and international tourists.

Besides potential revenue growth, The Bahamas has secured Starlink Internet connectivity at multiple locations across the Family Islands. These terminals, specifically designated for schools lacking sufficient Internet capacity, will also bolster the capabilities and operations of first responders in the area.

SpaceX's commitment to educational outreach through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and space-focused presentations on a quarterly basis will also boost STEM education in The Bahamas.

Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and STEMBoard founder and chief executive, played a significant role in the agreement. In 2024, she is set to become an astronaut, marking her as the first Bahamian in space. In collaboration with SpaceX over the past 15 months, Ms Bowe's expertise and STEMBoard's contributions were key in outlining procedures for space operations in Bahamian territory.

“The Bahamas is poised to embrace its newfound role in the global space industry, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history. We look forward to a future where The Bahamas stands proudly as a trailblazer in space tourism and technology in line with our Blueprint for change and our Innovate242 initiative,” Mr Cooper said.