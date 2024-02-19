Bahamas set to reach tourism's final frontier

The Bahamas has signed a first-stage agreement with SpaceX, the rocket and spacecraft maker founded by billionaire Elon Musk, which will position it as a destination from which to watch booster landings.
The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA), in a statement unveiling the Letter of Agreement (LOA) with SpaceX (Space Exploration Technologies Corporation), announced The Bahamas' intentions to reach tourism's final frontier.
Describing the agreement as "a strategic collaboration", it added that SpaceX is presently designing space exploration missions where one of the company’s autonomous drone ships will serve as a Falcon 9 landing location east of The Exumas.
This, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation said, will provide the platform for "a spectacle that will be visible only in The Bahamas. This unique opportunity sets the stage for tourists to witness awe-inspiring space events from cruise ships, resorts and various tourist hotspots, solidifying The Bahamas' position as a key player in the emerging space tourism industry".
Viewing rocket landings on an autonomous drone ship from various Bahamian islands will distinguish this destination, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation added, setting it apart from its rivals.
The Bahamian landings covered in the agreement will both support SpaceX's Starlink affiliate, a satellite Internet Service Provider (ISP) that has already been licensed to operate in this nation, and first responders' capabilities to save lives and ensure connectivity in times of disasters.
“The technology embedded in this agreement represents a monumental development in rocket reusability, providing substantial economic advantages to The Bahamas and elevating its status in the global space industry, “said Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation.
“This Letter of Agreement with SpaceX marks a new era for The Bahamas. This historic agreement represents a pivotal moment for The Bahamas, propelling the nation into a key role in the global space industry. Simultaneously, it opens doors to unprecedented opportunities for our citizens, fostering long-term advantages for education, emergency response and innovation.
“The Bahamian government aims to utilise this partnership for economic growth, job creation and enhanced educational opportunities.”
The ministry said that, in tandem with the agreement, SpaceX has committed to supporting the creation of a space installation or exhibit showcasing recognisable hardware and a SpaceX spacesuit. This exhibit, the only one outside the US, is expected to draw significant attention and attendance from both Bahamian citizens and international tourists.
Besides potential revenue growth, The Bahamas has secured Starlink Internet connectivity at multiple locations across the Family Islands. These terminals, specifically designated for schools lacking sufficient Internet capacity, will also bolster the capabilities and operations of first responders in the area.
SpaceX's commitment to educational outreach through STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and space-focused presentations on a quarterly basis will also boost STEM education in The Bahamas.
Aisha Bowe, former NASA rocket scientist and STEMBoard founder and chief executive, played a significant role in the agreement. In 2024, she is set to become an astronaut, marking her as the first Bahamian in space. In collaboration with SpaceX over the past 15 months, Ms Bowe's expertise and STEMBoard's contributions were key in outlining procedures for space operations in Bahamian territory.
“The Bahamas is poised to embrace its newfound role in the global space industry, marking a pivotal moment in the nation's history. We look forward to a future where The Bahamas stands proudly as a trailblazer in space tourism and technology in line with our Blueprint for change and our Innovate242 initiative,” Mr Cooper said.
Comments
ExposedU2C 12 hours ago
LMAO. This is all a part of corrupt Davis's great buy-in to the green new deal and The Bahamas doing its part to capture carbon credits aimed at fighting climate change and the eventual disappearance of our small nation of islands due to rising sea levels.
Either Dumbo Davis has no inkling of the devastating pollution and great damage being caused to the stratosphere by all of these space rocket launches or he just doesn't give a rat's arse about anything. Huge amounts of fossil fuels are burned to propel rockets into space and then land the boosters for re-use.
The gases (exhaust fumes) they emit into the atmosphere with each and every launch are many thousands of times more than any jumbo jet would emit into the atmosphere while flying non-stop over the course of an entire year.
Anyone remember all of those climate change speeches Dumbo Davis gave at the UN and elsewhere around the world when he was speaking out the other side of his mouth? Once again Davis proves himself to be a hypocrite of the highest order.
trueBahamian 11 hours, 20 minutes ago
SpaceX? What?! Lol. We have a terrible tourism product. We're constantly pushing sand and sea. What else we have? We don't have native shows as far as I know. We let our historical sites fall into a state of disrepair. There is next to no local.restaurants easily accessible by visitors. We have very little to offer in arts and crafts and whatever offer is usually reflective of other cultures rather than our own. We're a destination of Bahamar and Atlantis. Lol. We're a joke from a quality tourism perspective. The Minister needs to do his job and fix the broken product. Hoping tourists want to see a rocket launch or landing is utter nonsense. People come here because it's like Vegas, it's on a lot of people's wish list. But, after you've been here what's the attraction to come back? If you're a tourist who understands what a quality tourism product looks like you won't come here. There is very little here to offer for you. This isn't because our country lacks the things or can not add the things, it's because everyone too busy focus on a couple quick bucks and have zero understanding of culture and history including this Minister and all others before him.
empathy 9 hours, 12 minutes ago
Not much love for Space X, and while I agree with much of the complaints registered here, it’s pretty Nassau-centric. Fortunately we are more than Nassau and going to almost any Family Island will reveal that. A greater attention to those islands, helping to enhance what they represent, will go a long way in protecting our environment and our national heritage…we need this approach more than ever given what’s dominating the news of late👍🏽
LastManStanding 10 hours ago
Space X is the kind of company that the government should be doing business with, serious, no nonsense people. I have been nothing but pleased with Starlink, the speeds are faster and the service is much more reliable than any that I have had locally. It works great in sun, rain, or clouds.
TalRussell 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
I'm just not getting a read, how, --- SpaceX booster landings, off of Hog Island, during higher winds than usual --- Goin' help booster the average cruise passenger spend of just $85? --- Even a Comrade Elon, couldn't make it up, now, could he --- .Yes?
John 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Remember the TItanic capsule? That plan originated ‘offshore’ in Bahamas because tge developers wanted to cut costs and avoid certain b regulations . And see how tragically that ended. The Bill Clinton administration wanted to use Bahamians to test AIDs vaccines and the Hubert Ingraham Administration Beas sold on the idea, even though they were told ‘Bahamians who participate in the experiment will test positive for AIDs but will still be able bto travel to the United States. Now this Space X contraption. Why ditch the rockets all the way in Exuma and have to transport them back to the US? Arrr egg then radioactive or contaminated when they first enter then atmosphere or Otherwise contaminated or the landings not as predictable and precision controlled to warrant constant landings off Florida
Bonefishpete 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
Major decommissioned[when?] stations associated with the range are located at:[19][20]
Grand Bahama Auxiliary Air Force Base 26°34′27″N 078°39′53″W Located near: Gold Rock Creek, Grand Bahama Island, Bahamas Eleuthera Auxiliary Air Force Base 25°12′45″N 076°15′22″W Located near: Governor's Harbor, Eleuthera Island, Bahamas San Salvador Auxiliary Air Force Base 24°03′42″N 074°32′01″W Located near: Cockburntown, San Salvador Island, Bahamas Mayaguana Auxiliary Air Force Base 22°23′29″N 073°00′10″W Located near: Abraham's Bay, Mayaguana Island, Bahamas
Never been done before.
ThisIsOurs 1 minute ago
"The technology embedded in this agreement represents a monumental development in rocket reusability, providing substantial economic advantages to The Bahamas and elevating its status in the global space industry, “said Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation."
I wonder if they believe the things they write. We have cutting edge technology today at the AUTEC base, I'd like to see what the press statement was when that agreement was signed. Bahamians will become smarter through osmosis as NASA opens a research centre. This will propel the Bahamas forward.
Please stop. The only thing that will propel the Bahamas forward is a plan actually designed to propel the Bahamas forward. Not something that we hope and dream will happen as a byproduct of proximity
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID