Hugh Campbell Classic ‘off to sizzling start’

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

THE prestigious Hugh Campbell Basketball Classic got off to a sizzling start as some of the top senior boys’ teams made their early statements over the weekend at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

The tournament started on Friday and will continue daily until the new champion is crowned on Thursday.

Anatol Rodgers 48, CC Sweeting Cobras 47: Cavelle Ferguson, with just six points, converted a pair of free throws to seal the deal for the Timberwolves in the winding seconds. He also had five rebounds.

Kirkwood Rolle led Anatol Rodgers with a game high 15 points with four rebounds. Xavier Thompdon had 12 points,

four rebounds and two assists and Jefferson Bethel added seven points.

For the Cobras, Mataeo Minnis scored 12 points with four rebounds. Emmnauel Adams had 11 points with four rebounds and two assists, Sylvano Gibson had eight points and four rebounds and Drexel Burnside had six points and four assists.

Teleos Academy 35, St John’s College 28: Martino Butler scored 11 points with six steals and two assists as the Cherubims pulled off a big win.

Javan Sweetin had eight points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two assists, Malachi Davis had six points and Kenny Blan- fort had five points, three rebounds and two steals.

Deren Moultrie had a game high 12 points, 16 rebounds and three block shots to lead the Giants.

Ron Demeritte helped out with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

CI Gibson 90, Blazer Elite 31: Tashon Butler and Stevachko Jacques both scored 25 points to lead the Rattlers in their rout.

Butler also had seven assists with four rebounds and four steals, while Jacques had three rebounds and three assists.

Gerrad Rolle followed with 14 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Newly acquired Kevin Edgecombe Jr had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three block shots and Condae Smith added 12 points with four rebounds.

For the losers, Lewv- ende Flueridor was the only player in double figures with 10 points. Hinrich Monuma contributed six points, three rebounds and two steals.

Mikenkinson Estimond chipped in with five points.

Jordan Prince Williams 55, St John’s College 27: Jakayo Kemp scored a game high 15 points with three rebounds and two steals to lead the Falcons as they soared high in

their opener. Devon Ferguson had 14 points with six rebounds and four steals, Broc Glinton had 11 points and Malachi Cadeau added nine points and 13 rebounds.

In the loss for the Giants, Deren Moultrie had a double-double with 10 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Their next best scorer was Ron Demeritte with six points and seven rebounds.

Charles W Saunders 60, Teleos Christian Academy 45: Nakero Brown and Raymone Woods both finished with 15 points to pace the Cougars to their second win in the tournament.

Brown also had six rebounds and blocks, three assists and two steals and Woods had five assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Romiel Strachan chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals and Seth Rolle had seven points and a pair of rebounds and assists.

Malachi Davis had eight points and Patrell Colebrooke had seven points and nine rebounds.

Martino Butler scored 14 points with six rebounds to lead the Cherubims.

Kenny Blanfort had 12 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals.

Agape Christian School 59, RM Bailey 54: Joshua Cornish paced the Eagles with 15 points, seven steals, five rebounds and two assists as they flew high in their opener.

Anthony Mertil had 13 points, five rebounds and four steals, Daelyn Delancy had 10 points with two rebounds and as many steals, Valdez John- son had eight points and two rebounds, Canaan Davis had seven points with four rebounds and as many steals and Tayshaun Clarke had six points, five rebounds and four steals.

Keith Bonaby led the Pacers’ attack 13 points. eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Stan- ley Pratt Jr had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and as many steals.

Louwemsky Pierre had nine points with three rebounds and Davonte Charles (with eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and as many blocks) and Kaysheo Sturrup (with two rebounds) added eight points apiece.

CC Sweeting 56, Akhepran 26: Drexel Burnside’s 11 points and Andre Bethel’s 10 with thee rebounds and as many steals were good enough to pace the Cobras.

Mataeo Minnis had eight points and 11 rebounds, Emmanuel Adams also produced eight points with a pair of rebounds and steals and Tavari Roker finished with wix points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and three assists.

In a losing effort, Evan Hanna had a game high 12 points with five rebounds and two assists. Delroy Mackey added six points and six rebounds and Judah Seymour had four points.

Charles W. Saunders 54, CV Bethel 39: Raymone Woods scored 12 points with four rebounds and a pair of assists and steals as the Cougars got their first game since winning the BAISS title.

Nakero Brown had nine points and five rebounds and both Leroy Gray (with six rebounds) and Romniel Strachan (with five rebounds and two blocks) helped out with eight points. Charles Major III had nine points, six rebounds and a pair of assists and steals.

The Stingrays got a game high 20 points, five steals and three rebounds from Dereck Edgecombe.

CR Walker 47, Doris Johnson 32: McKell Feaste produced a game high 25 points with five rebounds, four assists and three steals and blocked shots for the shining Knights.

Their next best scorer was Dakulve Cummings with seven points, but a tournament high so far of 20 rebounds with three blocks. Demario Ferguson added six points and eight rebounds. Devon Aranha contributed eight points with 11 rebounds.

The Mystic Marlins was led by Stephan Robinson with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Greenville Gators 82, Government High 65: Zyon Ferguson poured in a game high 28 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in the Gators’ successful debut.

Semaj Thurston added 21 points with five steals, four rebounds and assists and a block shot and Marvin Pratt added 13 points with three steals.

For the Magicmen, Rasheen Brennen led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and five steals and both Jeremiah Cadet and Amarie Forbes had 16 points. While Cadet also had 10 rebounds and five steals, Forbes had eight rebounds.

The tournament will continue today at 9am.