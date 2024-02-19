An ‘Iconique’ ballet performance

ELEGANCE, precision and majestic movements highlighted two nights of priceless ballet set along the backdrop of the Great Lawn at Old Fort Bay Club on February 14 and 16 as some of the world’s greatest ballet dancers put on showstopping performances for the ‘Iconique’ Dinner Banquet Gala.

The intimate evening of Classical, Neo-Classical and Contemporary performance ballet featured dancers from one of the world’s most revered ballet companies - Covent Garden Dance, along with an all-inclusive dinner and top wines at Old Fort Bay Club for a first-of-its-kind performance in The Bahamas.

Photos: Moise Amisial