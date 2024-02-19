Laroda: Attack on homeless man ‘disturbing’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Myles Laroda said he was appalled by the violent attack on a homeless man captured on video last week and that the state is now housing the victim.

A video went viral on social media showing a group of teenage boys attacking a homeless man on Market Street. The adult, believed to be in his 40s, was quietly sitting outside when a boy approached and threw something at him.

As the homeless man tried to run away, the group of teenagers punched him, hit him, and stomped his face to the ground. Someone recording the incident, which reportedly happened on Friday, laughed in the background.

Mr Laroda told The Tribune he found the video disturbing, noting the man was not bothering anyone and did nothing to warrant the attack.

“That unprovoked attack on an individual, our whole society should be outraged by the actions of those individuals,” he said. “It’s really sad that we live in a society where young people in particular can be so cruel to another.”

Police said two juveniles are in custody over the matter and they want the public’s help finding the remaining suspects.

Mr Laroda said the homeless man would be assessed today but noted that taking care of homeless people is difficult if relatives don’t help.

“It’s a revolving door situation where individuals may be helped by social services,” he said, “whether it be in one of the facilities or under Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre with their social health workers up there. Eventually, those individuals are released back into society. And the situation starts all over again if family members don’t step up to take them.”

In an interview with ZNS, the mother of the homeless man, who lives in the United States, reacted bitterly to the situation.

“Watching somebody attack your son like that and more than one like that, walk up on him like that –– if any mother out there, even if you’re not a mother, you know what that does to you, especially if you know your son is not a child that messes with anybody,” she said.