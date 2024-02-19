Police warning after video circulated of naked woman

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER videos circulated of a naked woman behaving lewdly outside a home last week, police warned yesterday that exploiting those exhibiting such unstable behaviour could result in prosecution.

The incident involving a 46-year-old woman happened shortly after 8pm on Saturday outside a residence in Garden Hills.

Residents of the home, who recorded the video, said they did not know the woman, who acted erratically by touching herself and, at one point, spitting on their house’s window.

In the video, one resident screamed: “What is wrong with her.”

Another resident said the woman’s behaviour was that of a “demon.”

A second video showed the woman naked on the top of a car, spreading her legs.

“There is a naked lady that’s bamming on our windows, and now she’s on top of our cars,” someone in the video said.

Police said they are aware of the video’s circulation and reminded the public that mental illnesses exist. Police said when people exhibit unstable behaviour involving exposing private body parts, it should not be exploited.

Police said the woman is known to have a mental disorder and that she was taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel accompanied by relatives.