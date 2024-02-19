Young mother in Grand Bahama car crash dies in hospital

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A YOUNG mother who suffered severe injuries after a car crash in Grand Bahama earlier this month died in hospital on Friday.

The woman, 27-year-old Tyanna Robinson, leaves behind two children, a young daughter and a son.

According to police reports, Robinson was travelling west on East Sunrise Highway near the Lucayan roundabout when she lost control of her car and hit a tree. The incident happened around midnight on February 2.

She was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

A flyer asking for urgent blood donations for Robinson circulated on social media after the crash.

However, she died in hospital two weeks later, prompting several tributes online.

“We are so saddened by the loss of our dear Tyanna. Our condolences go out to her children, mother, Jared and other family and friends,” said her employer, Cocktails on the Bay, on Facebook.

A close friend also shared her memories of the young mother, describing her as a dependable person.

“I can’t count how many times you’ve been there for me. Lifting me up and making me laugh when all I felt like doing was crying,” Nicole McKinney said.

“We didn’t speak every day, but whenever we got together, we’d always rekindle and go over our life changes. You knew I loved you and I always knew the love you had for me.”

This incident is Grand Bahama’s first traffic fatality for the year.