Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation officially launched

OVER the weekend, the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation was officially launched.

Formerly known as the Baptist Sports Council, the new body hosted a Family Fun Run/Walk in honour of Rev. Dr. Philip McPhee, the 11th president of the Bahamas Baptist Missionary and Educational Convention.

Then on Sunday, the executive body of the BBSF attended the 11am worship service at Rev. Dr. McPhee’s church, Mt Calvary Baptist Cathedral, where the official installation took place.

The newly formed federation is headed by Brent Stubbs, the former president of the BSC.

The first vice president is Sean Bastian, second vice president Rev. Derek Munroe, third vice president Renbert Mortimer and fourth vice president, Kendal Rolle.

The secretary general is Nicola Major.

Ariel Webb is the recording secretary and Olympia Evans is the treasurer.

Wellington Miller and Joanna ‘Mother’ Webb serve as the special advisors.

The federation, whose mandate is to provide opportunities for the members of the Baptist community to engage in holistic sporting activities, not just in New Providence but throughout the Bahamas, will engage in several sporting disciplines.

Track and field will be chaired by Renee ‘Sunshine’ Davis, volleyball by Kirk Farquharson, basketball by Sean Bastian, softball by Thomas Sears and cycling by Barron “Turbo” Musgrove.

The family fun run/walk was the first official event for the federation.

The Saturday morning early riser saw David Prabhu and Anishka Bowleg emerge as the overall male and female winners, while Jeison Contillo and Kara Wright captured the top spots for the men and ladies in the run.

Awards were presented to the first three finishers in each age group category and a number of prizes offered by Bahamas Ferries, BTC, Colony Club, Kelly’s, Better Bodies and Bargain Wholesale on Wulff Road and East Street.

Among the winners in the run were Varon Pinder, James Simmons, Donald Pinder, Devon Farquharson, Yelverton Williams, Simeon Farquharson, Kareem Will Dreann and Kenrico Lockhart.

The walkers included John Morley, Michael Dillett, Amanda Archer, Tasheika Morley, Liesl Hanna, Denise Strachan and Lisa Bastian.

There was also a clergy category that was won by Rev. Jerome Deleveaux, followed by Father James Palacious and Rev. Harrison Thompson.

Special thanks to ‘Downtown’ Natasha Brown, who conducted a fitness exercise routine following the race, the Bahamas Association of Certified Officials, headed by Val Kemp, for officiating the event, the nurses’ group, led by Aleta Rolle, as well as the escorts by the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The federation will begin its first discipline during the weekend of April 20-23 with volleyball at a site yet to be determined.

A general meeting for all churches to outline plans is slated to be held at 10am Saturday, March 2 at the William Thompson Auditorium, Jean Street. All churches are invited to have two members present.