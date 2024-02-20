THE BTVI STORY: Cory’s extraordinary journey

BEFORE Police Inspector Cory Hield graduated from the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) in 2022 with a certificate in Human Resources (HR) Management, he knew he would level up by studying towards a degree in the same area.

“Completing the HR certificate was an amazing accomplishment for me, but I became hungry for more knowledge and achievements. The HR certificate was the appetiser,” he said.

The fact that Cory is back in the classroom at BTVI speaks to his confidence in the institution’s product.

“The journey has been extraordinary. The rigorous programme calls for discipline, consistency and dedication. Soft skills are important in business and combining theory and practical instruction makes you even more competitive in the market. Without a doubt, I graduated better than I entered,” said Cory.

“Also, BTVI has very flexible programmes, especially for those who are working They have an awesome group of professional lecturers, amongst the best in their respective fields. I have enhanced my computer skills and ability to do basic accounting and bookkeeping. These have expanded my marketability as an HR professional. Also, it’s tuition free for Bahamians who qualify, no matter what island you are on,” he added.

In fact, Cory said his most pivotal moment at BTVI was in his Principles of Microeconomics class when instructor, Kramer Taylor, was discussing opportunity cost and the importance of making prudent decisions.

“Our decisions have a residual effect on other things and people connected to us, whether positive or negative. For example, we are studying to better ourselves while sacrificing time spent with family, which is equally important when you can’t compensate for lost time. When making sacrifices, make it count,” emphasized the 35-year-old.

With a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 4.00, the studious young man said time management and sacrifice are two important components to his success.

“When I think of my beautiful wife and daughter, I am so focused on being the best because of them, I can’t let them down. Failure is not an option. The secret sauce is having a circle of people pushing you to greatness. They encourage me to stay focused on my dreams,” said the husband.

Cory considers HR to be the most important aspect of an organisation. Hence, his drive to study it.

“When you break down the term HR, it is human resources, meaning people. The better we care for our human resources, the more successful the organisation will be. My career goal is to return my expertise to the police force to help mentor, coach and develop the next generation of leaders,” he stated.

The full-time student manages to juggle school, home and work on the Royal Bahamas Police Force where he is attached to the concert and marching bands. There is no doubt that Cory has inherited his musical pedigree from his famous father, Nehemiah Hield, former lead singer of the iconic Bahamian band Bahamen. Cory skillfully plays the principal flute and piccolo with the bands and is a lead singer as well .

