Minister Bowleg: Tickets now on sale for World Relays - Paradise to Paris

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

While there is a search on for the missing BINGO, the mascot used in the last World Relays here in 2017, the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations is gearing up to field five teams, including defence of the mixed relay title, when the event returns to The Bahamas May 4-5.

And Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg, in officially declaring the ticket sales for the World Relays open yesterday at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, assured the public that the renovations to the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will be completed in time for the event being dubbed “Paradise to Paris.”

Bowleg, declaring ticket sales open amidst the confetti falling, said they are delighted to be hosting the World Relays again in 2024 and they welcome the athletes and their families from around the world to the shores of the Bahamas.

“As the world comes down for Paradise to Paris, we have an unique opportunity to showcase our country to the world and the economic benefits for sports tourism is easy to contify,” he said.

“So I expect for us to have a full stadium of Bahamians coming out to cheer on these world-class sprinters and we should take pride in seeing our very own on the track.”

Bowleg also assured the public that the Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium will be in tip-top shape and ready. He noted that Mondo is on the ground and making the necessary renovations to the track, while workmen are eagerly completing all of the necessary repairs in and outside of the stadium.

Mike Sands, World Athletics’ council member and NACAC president, said with less than 75 days to be precise, the World Relays will be returning to the Bahamas after a seven-year hiatus.

“I would like to thank, first of all, my World Athletics council members for the trust and confidence that they have placed in us The Bahamas to host one of the most important international competitions of the year, right here where the NACAC headquarters is located,” Sands aaid.

The World Relays, according to Sands, serves as the qualifier for 14 spots out of 16 for relay teams for the Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26 to August 11.

“You can’t get to Paris unless you come to Paradise and that is mandatory, so that is the significance of this event.”

Sands said they are excited to celebrate this Bahamazing event in true style with the rest of the world and he also encouraged the Bahamian public to get their tickets for the two sensational evenings of competition.

Drumeco Archer, the president of the BAAA and the CEO of the Local Organising Committee, said it was a rough weekend for the LOC because either BINGO, the potcake mascot, was stolen or he ran away.

“The Bahamas will be the last leg for these exciting games where athletes will shine before the Paris Olympic Games,” Archer said. “You will be the first to this wonderful showcase of talent.

“Tickets are now available at www.worldrelaysbahamas24.org or at our box office at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium. The online platform is safe and a convenient way to purchase your tickets.”

A demonstration was presented on how to use the platform. Each ticket will have a code that will allow patrons accessing the entrance and exit of the stadium. Prices are from $10 for children and $20 for the eastern grandstand.

The finish line seats are $100, the upper gold seats are $70, silver $50 and bronze $40.

VIP platinum seats are $150, which includes food and drinks.

There will be a fan zone that will be erected on the inside of the stadium, the first time it’s been done at any major international competition. A total of 1,500 seats will be provided with live entertainment.

“We anticipate a stadium that will be filled to the brim with excitement all around us,” Archer said.

“We will have excitement all around us. We will also have a pre-game show, starting three hours ahead of the main event with the top three countries in the relays with junior athletes from the United States, Canada, as well as Central America. “We will also have a programme that will facilitate the different disabled groups, the masters category and also starring will be the little kids from our Kids Athletics programme, which is endorsed by World Athletics and the Olympic Solidarity.”

As for Team Bahamas, Archer confirmed that the Bahamas will be represented in the 4 x 100 and 4 x 400 men and women and the mixed 4 x 400m relays, which the Bahamas won when the World Relays was last held here in 2017. On a lighter note, Archer said there is a $1,000 reward for anyone who can find BINGO in time for the Bahamas to stage the World Relays. Pauline Davis, the LOC deputy chair, encouraged the public to come out as they bring the world-class sporting event back to The Bahamas.

“Through an event of this magnitude, we get to celebrate our athletes and witness first hand what years of preparation can yield as they compete on a world stage,” Davis said.

“We are a small country and the fact that we can bring this key event back home highlights the attractiveness of the Bahamas as we elevate our sports in Paradise brand on a global stage.

“In addition, the present impact of sports tourism, thanks to this event, is significant. We are pleased to have the opportunity to host athletes from 50 different countries and to have The Bahamas take centre stage once again.”

Davis encourages the Bahamian people to buy their tickets early and fill the stands as they watch the athletes chase their dreams from “Paradise to Paris.”