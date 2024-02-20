MP cooks up a Valentine treat

By FAY SIMMONS

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

STUDENTS and staff at RM Bailey High School were treated to a Valentine’s Lunch Date.

Lisa Rahming, MP for Marathon, who is an alumni of RM Bailey, held her second Valentine’s lunch date for over 900 students and staff of her alma mater last week.

Ms Rahming said that the event is meant to bring cheer, love and hope to students amidst the current social climate.

She used the opportunity to bond with students and staff and to encourage students to stay focused on their school work and put God first.

The lunch date included food, music, games and treats. Tablets were rewarded to high achievers and a cash prize was given to the best student dancer.