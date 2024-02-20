Pair charged with running brothel and prostitution

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN man and a Cuban woman faced rare charges yesterday when they were accused of operating and performing in an illegal brothel in Ardastra Estates.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Shannon Bannister, 42, with keeping a brothel. He charged Yudith Gonzalez, 35, of Cuba, with prostitution.

Bannister is accused of allowing a brothel to be operated on his property at 14 Ardastra Estates between December 1, 2023, and February 17.

During that time, Gonzalez allegedly earned a living as a prostitute.

While Bannister pleaded not guilty to his charge and was granted bail at $1,500 with one or two sureties, Gonzalez was informed that her matter would be transferred to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). She will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants her bail.

Bannister will next appear before the magistrate on April 5. Gonzalez’s VBI is scheduled for service on May 6.

• This story has been altered from an earlier version.