BAARK! (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights & Kindness) is scheduled to host its eleventh triathlon at Jaws Beach on Sunday, February 25.

This year the event will welcome participants from the USA and Canada as well as many local triathletes. Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), local producer and distributor of Coca-Cola products, will be the presenting sponsor of the event for the 10th time with sport drink “Powerade”.

“The Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon is delighted to be working with Powerade again as our presenting sponsor for the 10th consecutive year,” said Laura Kimble, president of Baark! and event director.

“Their ongoing support has been vital to the success and growth of our event in becoming the biggest triathlon in The Bahamas.

“Rehydration is extremely important when competing in endurance events so we are very pleased to have high quality hydration options like Powerade and Dasani available for all athletes again this year.”

“As a company we are deeply invested in the local community, aligning with Baark! was a natural fit for us,” said Jonathan Thronebury, marketing director of Caribbean Bottling Company, when asked about the company’s commitment to supporting BAARK!

“Baark!s commitment to animal welfare directly resonates with our values of compassion and responsibility. Furthermore, Baark!s emphasis on education and outreach empowers communities to become proactive in animal care and population control, thus creating a ripple effect of positive change.”

The Powerade Potcakeman Triathlon offers a sprint distance race consisting of a 750k swim, 21k bike and 5k run. Athletes can choose to compete in all three disciplines for the full triathlon or form a relay team to compete with.

Following the adult race is a shortened Puppy Triathlon for children ages six to 14.

Interested persons can register on or before midnight on Thursday, February 22 - here: www. potcakeman.com