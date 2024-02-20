Stingers on a mission for another title

ALTHOUGH they basically have a new team, Sunland Baptist Academy Stingers’ head coach Jay Philippe said the mission coming from Grand Bahamian is the same - to win another Hugh Campbell Basketball Classic title.

The Stingers joined the Grand Bahama teams as they made their initial appearance in the tournament yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

While the Stingers came out with an impressive 68-46 victory over the Jordan Prince Williams Falcons, the Tabernacle Baptist Falcons knocked off the CR Walker Knights 52-33 and the St George’s Jaguars routed the Greenville Gators 69-22.

However, Bishop Michael Eldon came out on the losing end in their opener as they were beaten 54-25 by the Agape Christian Academy Eagles out of Abaco, while the Elite Blazers stayed alive with a 65-24 win over the Government High Magicmen.

• Here’s a summary of the games played:

Sunland Baptist Academy 68, Jordan Prince Williams 46: Denanace Kelly poured in a game high 30 points with five rebounds and two steals to lead the Stingers to victory.

Jason Williams had nine points and nine rebounds, Edwin Ferguson had nine points, eight assists and five rebounds and Dashawn Smith nine points, three assists and two rebounds.

Despite the big win, Philippe said he’s expecting more from his top-ranked Sunland Baptist Academy squad, which included a whole new starting line-up from his Stingers’ team that won the title last year.

“We had a long day,” said Philippe, noting that they only arrived from Grand Bahama earlier in the day. “We knew we had to play Jordan Prince Williams. They’re a pretty good team from BAISS, but defensively we made our mark.

“We held them to 40 points, but we know that as the tournament progresses, the competition will get tougher. We will be prepared for our next day tomorrow (today). We’ll get some rest and come back tomorrow (tonight).”

Jordan Prince Williams, in a losing effort, got 16 points, four assists and three rebounds from Trevon Clarke. Broc Glinton also scored 16 points with a pair of rebounds and as many assists. Jakayo Kemp helped out with seven points.

Agape Christian Academy 54, Bishop Michael Eldon 25: Anthony Mertil and Canaan Davis provided a 1-2 punch to lead the winners, Mertil also had seven steals, six rebounds and two blocks and Davis had five rebounds with three steals and two assists.

Valdez Johnson had seven points and Tayshalan Clarke added six points with five steals.

In a losing effort, Asiel Williams and Lian and Liam Capral all scored six. Lian Capral had 10 rebounds and Lavan Cooper added five points with nine rebounds.

Blazer Elite 65, Government High 24: Tkai Delancey scored a game high 14 points with seven rebounds to pace the Blazer Elite as they stayed alive.

Matthew Dubreus, Hinrich Monuma and Jhon Cesar all scored nine to help out. Hakeem Henfield scored eight points with four rebounds and as many steals.

In a losing effort as the Magicmen got eliminated, Leroy Rolle scored eight points with four rebounds and Rasheed Brennen added seven points with three steals and two assists.

Tabernacle Baptist Academy 52, CR Walker 33: Bradleon McDonald scored 10 points with four rebounds and three blocks to lead the Falcons to their opening game victory.

Alex Minus had nine points and 10 rebounds and both Gianno Murray and Joshua Williams added seven points. Murray also had five rebounds and four steals.

In a losing effort for the Knights, Mickel Feaste scored 12 points with seven rebounds and three steals and Carlton Johnson also had 12 points with four rebounds and two steals.

St George’s 69, Greenville Gators 22: Kevaro Russell paced the Jaguars with a game high 23 points with three assists and two steals and Derly Williams had 18 points, three rebounds and two steals.

Senaj Thurston and Zyon Ferguson both scored nine points in the loss for the Gators.

Gateway Christian Academy 50, SC Bootle 27: Sherrick Ellis scored 12 points with six assists, four steals and three rebounds and Javardo Toote also had 12 points with six rebounds in the win.

Kashon Smith added eight points with three rebounds.

In the loss, Mervin McIntosh had five points with 14 rebounds and Jahreal Hepburn also had five points with three rebounds.

The tournament continues at 9am today and will be played through Thursday when the championship is slated to take place.