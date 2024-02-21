Former MP wanted by police

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Exuma MP and Supreme Court judge Elliot Lockhart is wanted by police accused of fraud by false pretences.

Police released a wanted poster for Mr Lockhart, 68, yesterday, listing his last known address as 67 Ocean Drive, Adelaide Village.

Details of the matter for which police want Mr Lockhart were not revealed, but last year, former clients of Mr Lockhart, KC, applied to send him to prison after he allegedly failed to refund more than $3m they claim they gave his firm to hold in escrow.

Court documents claimed Dr Paul Fuchs sent Mr Lockhart’s firm $3,033,453.80 to hold in escrow for proposed real estate transactions and ancillary applications –– but the money was not returned when the proposed deals were cancelled and abandoned.

Mr Lockhart and Patricia Bullard, the interim administration director of Lockhart & Co, are defendants.

Supreme Court Justice Denise Lewis-Johnson froze various accounts connected to them in September and ordered them to produce evidence of their worldwide assets exceeding $3m and their efforts to return their clients’ money.

Dr Fuchs’ lawyers applied to commit Mr Lockhart and Ms Bullard to prison in October, arguing that they did not comply with Justice Lewis-Johnson’s September 13 order.

In addition to his notable legal and political career, Mr Lockhart is a former chairman of Nassau Flight Services, the Gaming Board of The Bahamas and the Police Inspectorate.