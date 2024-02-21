Relatives say 15-year-old that was murdered was ‘mannerly’ and ‘decent’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE 15-year-old boy murdered on Monday was just taking out the garbage when he was killed, his relatives said yesterday as they grappled with why someone would kill their “mannerly”, “decent nephew”.

Chester Forbes, Jr, and his older brother were walking on First Street when the occupants of a grey vehicle opened fire in their direction on Monday, killing the boy whose brother remained unharmed.

Antonio Munroe, the uncle of the deceased, who was affectionately called “Pigeon”, lived next door to his nephew and said the news of the boy’s death has hit him hard.

“Every day I come home from work, Pigeon would greet me, uncle uncle uncle, and he would interact with me every day for about thirty minutes to an hour, every day, skylark with me,” he said.

Mr Munroe, who has no children, said his nephew was the son he never had. He described him as quiet and mannerly.

“You could see this boy is a child,” Mr Munroe said. “Obviously, whatever happened, they know that wasn’t their target. I don’t know why they went there and shot him. That’s a child, bey. Six times he got shot. I have a problem with that.”

Garin Seymour also believes his nephew was not the intended target, saying he did not live a life of crime.

“He loved his video games,” he said. “Very mannerly, but he would spend 24 hours a day, if he had to or if he could, playing his video games.”

“Not no gang, don’t keep no company. The only company he keeps is his family.”

“He isn’t no gang banger. He is not a troublesome person.”

“Everybody knows that he wasn’t the intended target. So sad that he was coming out to empty the garbage and became a victim of gunshots, and he was not the target.”

Forbes, Jr, was his father’s only child, relatives said. The father declined to talk to the press.