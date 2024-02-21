Rest in peace softball player ‘Suzy Q’

THE Grand Bahama softball community is mourning the loss of one of its finest players - Suzanne “Suzy Q” Adderley. She was 46.

She started playing softball at a young age in the early 1980s while in high school. Permission had to be asked of her father, Prince Adderley and Carolyn Ferguson and the late nurse Anna Hall had the responsibility of picking her up and dropping her back after the game.

She played with the West End Conch Pearls for her entire career until her health deteriorated. She played an integral part of the team when they were crowned the national champions three times.

She was an outstanding outfielder, sometimes played first base and was great with the bats. She was also a member of the ladies’ national team.

She was the proud mother of two children - one girl and one boy. May her soul rest in peace.