Top junior tennis player Patrick Mactaggart COTECC grade 1 champion

THE Bahamas’ top junior in the U14 division Patrick Mactaggart was victorious in the Grade 1 Copa Universidad Galileo Cotecc Tournament in Guatemala.

The tournament is a top-graded one on the Confederation of Tennis for Central America and the Caribbean (Cotecc) calendar.

The best-of-the-best athletes in the region were participating in the competition from Honduras, Mexico, Guatemala, Venezuela, El Salvador, Bolivia, The Bahamas, Panama and Costa Rica.

In the R16, Patrick won over the host country player from Guatemala Julian Garcia 6-3, 6-3.

Pat went on to take down the #2 seed from Costa Rica, Alejandro Morales, in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.

In the semifinals, Patrick would face some resistance from Sebastien Martinez from El Salvador.

“The match would prove the perseverance and fortitude of Patrick as he had to dig deep from one set down to win in three sets 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

“What a thriller of a match. In what would be his first Grade 1 finalist appearance Pat would meet up against the #3 seed Christofer Nunez who got the edge in the round robins the pair played at the beginning of the tournament,” according to a press release.

Making the adjustments Pat would be the winner of this matchup, winning in straight sets 6-4, 6-1 to capture the U14 Grade 1 title in grand fashion.

“The Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association extends congratulations to Patrick on this significant victory. Pat continues to be a trailblazer and is charting a phenomenal tennis course. We celebrate with you and your parents as all your hard work and dedication is bearing fruit. Pat was also the champion of the Grade 3 Cotecc held in Nassau in November. With these championship wins he will continue to improve his regional standing.

“Patrick was top 15 in the region going into this tournament in Guatemala and this victory is expected to usher him into the talented top 10 in the region!

“Pat was the only player from the Caribbean and he emerged as the #1 player in the tournament. Continue to shine bright Pat as we wish you continued tennis success,” said the release.