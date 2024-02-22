Consultation for contributory pension for public sector employees to start this month

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said public consultation on draft legislation to create a contributory pension plan for all public sector employees will begin before the end of this month as the government looks to tackle an issue the International Monetary Fund has long called unsustainable.

During his mid-budget contribution yesterday, Mr Davis said this is one way the government aims to reduce fiscal risk.

Currently, civil servants do not contribute to their pension.

In 2018, the IMF said accrued government pension liabilities totalled $1.5b in 2012 and would rise to $3.7b by 2030 as the population ages.

The IMF called for reforms that involve “moving to a contributory regime in the near term and to a defined-contribution scheme in the medium term”. This would require civil servants to contribute a portion of their salary to fund their retirement rather than having this financed 100 per cent by taxpayers through the annual budget as is done currently.