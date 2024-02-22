‘Country loses nearly $100m yearly to alcohol and tobacco smuggling’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tirbunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said officials believe the country loses nearly $100m yearly through alcohol and tobacco smuggling.

“We are committing significant resources to combat this source of revenue loss,” Mr Davis said during his mid-budget contribution yesterday.

He said in the last three months, the government seized over $400k in cash and close to $1m in alcohol during a “large alcohol smuggling operation”.

He also revealed that the Ministry of Finance launched a Maritime Revenue Enhancement Task Force in July 2023 to combat “excessive revenue loss in the maritime industry.”

He said: “This task force is strengthened by the Ministry of Finance’s collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Police and Defence Forces; Customs, Immigration and Port Departments; the Department of Marine Resources; and the Bahamas National Trust. This collaborative effort seeks to recover and collect delinquent revenue and create and enforce new ways to retrieve revenue loss in the maritime field.

“Let me give you just one example: We discovered a foreign yacht company with more than fifty vessels, which had not paid any fees for two full years. Over the past six months, the Task Force has carried out “Operation Revenue Fortification”, which began in Bimini and has expanded to Abaco, the Berry Islands, and the Exuma Cays.”

Mr Davis said an online platform was introduced into port departments in Abaco and the Berry Islands and the Administrator’s Office in Great Harbour Cay, enabling these offices to receive credit cards, bankers’ cheque payments and cash.

He said the task force collected $1.2m in maritime revenue in the first three months of operations.