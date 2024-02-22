One month to move for vendors by cruise port

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

VENDORS at the Prince George Wharf said they don’t know where to go after the Downtown Revitalisation Unit told them they have until next month to vacate the area.

Although many vendors were surprised when the unit told them in a February 15 letter that they must vacate the area by March 15, James Sears, president of the Woodes Rodgers Wharf Association, acknowledged yesterday that Ministry of Tourism officials told him previously that they had found a relocation spot for most vendors. He said the controversy involved “miscommunication.”

Removing the vendors is a part of the ongoing efforts to revive downtown Nassau. The letter to vendors said officials would explore alternative locations for them, but didn’t say where they would be relocated.

The vendors sell various products, including food, drinks and T-shirts.

Marylin Major, a vendor of Bahamian Boutique, claimed she was told businesses in the area don’t want vendors operating near them anymore.

She said Senator Randy Rolle, head of the Downtown Revitalisation Unit, should have met with stakeholders to prepare them for the move rather than send a notice letter.

“You’re just going through all these emotions right now,” she said. “And the uncertainty, you know, you’re unable to buy the supplies and the products that you need or even make products to put here because we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

She said vendors were not given enough notice time. She said their livelihoods are in jeopardy, with many people who work at the stalls disabled.

Mr Sears, president of the Woodes Rodgers Wharf Association, said vendors were upset that the letter didn’t specify where they would be relocated.

“The letter was quite vague in explaining to the vendors what would happen in the interim and also what plans were in place for them to continue their businesses,” Mr Sears said. “I think it was probably just a miscommunication because I would have been speaking on an ongoing basis with Senator Randy Rolle.”

Mr Sears said the Ministry of Tourism indicated vendors would move on the street of Market Close, which is by the Straw Market.

“It was determined that only certain vendors would be tolerated in that area, being the ones selling food and drinks, and the live artists like myself who paint and do live art,” Mr Sears said.

Another vendor, Vincent, said he doesn’t want to move from the wharf. He said if some vendors were forced to move near the Straw Market, it would be uncomfortable and harmful for their business.