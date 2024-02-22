Woman charged with libel after police sex claim

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN has been charged with intentional libel after allegedly claiming that a male officer asked to have sex with her in exchange for dropping criminal charges against her relatives.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Dawn Pratt, 21, with two counts of intentional libel before granting her $2000 bail.

Pratt allegedly published and recorded defamatory material against Sergeant 3214 Melbert Munroe on Facebook to shame his character on January 7, 2022.

She allegedly claimed that the officer asked her to sleep with him in exchange for dropping charges against her relatives who were in police custody at the time.

Following the woman’s not-guilty plea, prosecutor Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom raised no objections to her getting bail. She must sign in at the Carmichael Police Station on the first Monday of every month.

Pratt’s trial begins on May 3. Ian Jupp represented her.