Bahamas defeats Puerto Rico 88-77 in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifier

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TEAM Bahamas, with its best performances coming off the bench, knocked off Puerto Rico by 11 points last night to win their opening match of the FIBA AmeriCup 2025 Qualifiers.

Playing in their first of two games this week, The Bahamas men’s national basketball team pulled off a 88-77 victory at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente Gymnasium before they host Puerto Rico here on Sunday at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium.

The team, without the top players who were unable to travel because of their commitments to the NBA, had all six players coming off the bench leading their attack.

Domnick Bridgewater was the top scorer with 20 points, six assists and three steals, Kentwan Smith had 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, two block shots and two assists, Kai Jones contributed 13 points with seven rebounds and two steals and David Nesbitt also helped out with 10 points and three rebounds.

Tavario Miller scored nine points with nine rebounds and Eric Gordon added eight points with five assists.

“To walk out of a hostile crowd with a victory makes it that much special,” said Jones, a NBA free agent after he was released by the Charlotte Hornets last year.

“We have basketball players. We have people who understand the game, people who make it easier for the younger guys and people who make sacrifices, playing overseas, and they came here and made it happen.”

Head coach Moses Johnson, who was assisted by Evan Gordon and Nashad Mackey, saw Rashad Davis leading all starters with seven points and three rebounds.

The other starters, Jaraun ‘Jino’ Burrows had two points with two rebounds, Godfrey Rolle also had two points with three assists and both Aaron Levarity and Emmanuel Newsome didn’t score.

Coach Johnson noted that he was very pleased with the performances of the team, noting that Bridgewater “has a lot of heart for a lil guy, but he goes out there and gives you 100 percent every time. It was an exceptional outing for him.”

And as for Jones, who came through with some big performances in the paint, coach Johnson said “Kai (Jones) was just Kai. He did his stuff. He got in foul trouble, but he came back and did what he had to do.

“He secured the boards and played great defence. He changed a lot of shots. That’s all we could ask of him.”

After opening a 30-15 first quarter lead, the Bahamas extended their margin to 47-33 at the half.

Coming out of the locker-room, the Bahamas stayed ahead 72-67 and although they were out-scored 20-17 in the fourth, they held on for the win.

Tjader Fernandez led Puerto Rico with 17 points, six assists and five rebounds. Davon Reed helped out with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in a losing effort.

Puerto Rico out-rebounded the Bahamas 37-34 and held a slim 13-12 advantage in turnovers. The Bahamas, with a 4-12 edge in block shots, played much better offensively, shooting 33-for-62 from the field and 14-for-32 from behind the three-point arc.

The two teams will complete their home-and-away series on Sunday at 8:10pm at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

“We are asking the fans to come out. Game two will be no different. We will turn up the intensity because we will be at home,” coach Johnson said.

“Game one is behind us, so we’re coming now to get another W (won).”

Playing out of Group D, the Bahamas will be back in action for the second round against Cuba and the United States of America.

In between time, the Bahamas men will also play in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Valencia, Spain, July 2-7.

If they are successful, the team will advance to the Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 26 to August 11.

The Bahamas advanced to the Olympic Qualifying Tournament after winning the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament last year in Argentina.

While they won’t have Chavano “Buddy” Hield (Philadelphia’s 76ers), Deandre Ayton (Portland Trail Blazers), Eric Gordon (Phoenix Suns) and head coach Chris DeMarco (Golden State Warriors) for these two games this week because of their commitments to their teams in the NBA, they are all scheduled to play in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.