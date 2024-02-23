Beaten on the street - but police rally to the aid of Patrick

Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

Patrick Stuart video 1

Patrick Stuart video 1

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

PATRICK Stuart, the man a group of teenagers viciously attacked last week, said he feels “okay” now and is taking things day-by-day.

A viral video showed a group of teenage boys attacking the 40-year-old homeless man. The video disturbed many, not least because Mr Stuart did nothing to provoke the attack.

Since then, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Ministry of Social Services and other businesses stepped in to help Mr Stuart.

Mr Stuart was shy while speaking to reporters at the Fox Hill community Centre yesterday after the Royal Bahamas Police Force hosted a round table with community members.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Shenique Ford said she was grateful for people who reached out to Mr Stuart, thanked a local barber for giving him a free haircut and praised Burger King for treating him to lunch.

“When you look better, you feel better,” ASP Ford said. “And when you feel better, you do better. So, in order for step one to take place in the transition of Patrick, Patrick had to do some stuff.”

ASP Ford said when they reached out to a barber to cut Mr Stuart’s hair, it was the start of the 40-year-old taking a new leap in his life.

“When Patrick got that haircut, he said wow, if my mom could only see me now.”

Prime Minister Philip Davis also applauded the efforts of the police and the community to help Mr Stuart.

Mr Davis led the media, the police and others on a two-hour walkabout throughout the Fox Hill community, stopping to talk to dozens of residents, many of whom spoke to him about issues ranging from finding employment to loved ones lost to violence.