Clubs & Societies – February 23rd, 2024.

First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters

The First Bahamas Branch of Toastmasters Club 1600 hosted its highly anticipated Ladies Night Toastmasters meeting at the Baha Mar Convention Center on Thursday, February 15, creating an evening filled with cheer, entertainment, and camaraderie. The theme for this year’s event was “Under the Influence,” and it certainly left a lasting impression on all attendees.



“This event proves to be very valuable to the organisation’s recruitment efforts and its goal of building better communicators,” said club president Stefan Bonimy.

The ballroom was abuzz with excitement as the room was packed with eager participants, all gathered to celebrate and show appreciation to women for their impact on Toastmasters and the wider community. The meeting traditionally held around Valentine’s Day, continued to offer a touch of romance to the evening, creating an atmosphere of warmth and connection.

Great highlights of the night included the distribution of prizes, generously sponsored by local businesses and organisations. Lucky prize winners walked away with large Smart TVs, jewelry sets by Sunisle Watch & Clock Centre, gifts by Couples’ Paradise, The Nassau Florist, Boiling Point, The Bush Garden Seafood and Steakhouse, Sukoon Esthetics, gas vouchers by Sun Oil, and also a round-trip flight voucher sponsored by BahamasAir.

Additionally, when ladies weren’t winning prizes, they won opportunities to be pampered and catered to during the event as a members’ auction was held. It added a delightful surprise to the event where all proceeds go toward the club’s community outreach programs. Auctioneer Carlos Palacious had the audience gasping for air as they laughed at his pitches for members being sold to the highest bidder.

The main event however was the education program featuring the great chairman Chervez Brown and a competition between four dynamic speakers, each bringing their unique perspective and flair to the stage. William Godet, John C Fowler, Lynden Rolle and Azano Major captivated the audience with their insightful presentations which covered a wide range of topics.



Azano Major stood out as he delivered an exceptional speech and also walked away with two prestigious awards – the Speaker of the Night and the coveted Ladies’ Choice Award. Major’s charisma and command of the stage left a lasting impression on the audience and showcased the high caliber of speakers developing within Toastmasters Club 1600.



“This was a great opportunity for our newer and younger members to showcase skills they’ve been learning at our meetings and I commend them all for having great performances,” said programme organiser, vice-president education Camron Reckley.

Ladies who attended the event expressed their overwhelming satisfaction, describing the evening as one to remember and communicated to eagerness to attend more in future.



Toastmasters Club 1600 continues to build its legacy in the community, providing a platform for individuals to enhance their communication and leadership skills. This year, members continue to participate in the club’s outreach programs which have positively influenced institutions such as CH Reeves Junior High School, Centreville Primary School and Mt Carmel Preparatory Academy among many others.

Girl Guides

Over 400 Sunflowers, Brownies, Guides, Rangers and leaders marched into the Church of God of Propecy, East Street to begin the celebration of another Guide Week. Using the theme: “Our World, Our Bahamas, Our thriving Environment.”

The patron, Cynthia Pratt, received a warm welcome at her first appearance to a Girl Guide function. The speaker for the occasion was Shenique Smith, director of the Nature Conservancy. She urged the girls to learn all they can about the flora and fauna of The Bahamas and be good stewards of the environment,to ensure that they are there for the future. She issued each level with specific challenges that would indicate their stewardship over the coming years.

Bishop Hulan Hanna commended the association for its work and promised his support. He especially encouraged the parents to support their girls in being faithful to the environment pledge which they made, during the ceremony.

Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill

On Friday, January 19, a group of ten members from the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill lead by our President Dominique Gaitor, travel to Cat Island to charter our second Key Club at the Arthur’s Town Comprehensive School. In addition to the latter we made a donation of a Glucometer, 200 lancers, 200 strips, and 200 alcohol swaps to assist the nurse with dealing with their diabetic patients.

Pilot Club of Nassau

Pilot Club of Nassau celebrated in grand style this past weekend at the Memories Ball, our signature fundraising event hosted on Saturday, February 17, at Margaritaville Beach Resort.



This year, as Pilot Club of Nassau celebrates its Golden Jubilee, it was an honour to recognise our Past Presidents, under whose patronage the Ball was held, for their legacy which has pillared our club over the last 50 years - leaders including Esther Culmer, Frances Ledee, Katrina Cartwright, Elizabeth Sweeting, Brenda Ingraham and Rita Sands Spriggs just to name a few, who have all guided us with dedication and commitment, shaping the foundation of our shared voyage.

It was especially memorable to pay extended tribute to Emeritus Frances Ledee, our only living charter member, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

What a night of excellence, elegance and exuberance! We are grateful for the support of everyone who attended the event, helping us to achieve a “sold out” status, our incredible sponsors and the tremendous effort made by our club’s fundraising division for the “return of the ball” after a hiatus due to COVID-19. First Lady and fellow Pilot Ann Marie Davis was also in attendance and brought congratulatory remarks, expressing her excitement for the Ball’s return.



Proceeds from The Memories Ball will aid the continued community service initiatives of the Pilot Club of Nassau.

Queen’s College Class of 1976

The Bible tells us to honour our father and mother, and on February 19, the Queen’s College Class of 1976 did just that. The class hosted a luncheon event for the parents of the class members. The event was well-attended by classmates, parents, parental figures, and two former teachers of the class: Joseph Darville, and Bernadette Ramsey Johnson.



Since their 40th class reunion in 2016, the QC 76ers have remained deeply connected to each other. They recognise that their parents’ generation has so much to share, and the class wanted to honour them, show them love, and listen to their stories. The event was a joy for all who attended. There was lots of lively conversation, connections, and laughter. As one parent happily put it: “It should have been longer!”

The parents and teachers were treated to a solo and a liturgical dance all performed by members of the class. They were also treated to a delicious three-course meal prepared by University of the Bahamas culinary students, and they received a commemorative bag and blanket as gifts.



Parents who were unable to attend were recognised at the luncheon and they also received the commemorative gifts. A special candle in green and white was lit in memory of all deceased parents.

Henceforth, the Queen’s College Class of 1976 marches on.