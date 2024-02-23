First-ever junior golf team formed in Marathon

On Saturday, February 11, Lisa Rahming, Member of Parliament for the Marathon constituency, demonstrated her commitment to youth development by facilitating an impressive induction to golf for a group of individuals from the Marathon constituency.

This initiative was made possible through the sponsorship of Craig Flowers, a prominent business leader, and coach Ian Coerbell from 242 Golf Academy.

Under the guidance of MP Rahming, young girls and boys from the Marathon constituency were afforded the unique opportunity to form the first-ever Marathon Constituency Junior Golf Team.

Rahming was excited to witness the enthusiasm and passion displayed by all the children during the induction, and she is eager to continue supporting their growth and development in the sport of golf.

This initiative aligns with Rahming’s vision to provide diverse opportunities for the youth of the Marathon constituency, thereby promoting holistic development and fostering a culture of excellence.

By introducing the young constituents to the sport of golf, Rahming aims to enhance their reach and knowledge, while also instilling important values such as discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

As the Marathon Constituency Junior Golf Team begins its journey, Rahming looks forward to witnessing the positive impact of this initiative on the lives of the young participants.

Rahming is the dedicated Member of Parliament for the Marathon Constituency, with a steadfast commitment to serving her constituents and fostering positive change within her community.

With a passion for youth development and empowerment, Rahming continues to champion initiatives that provide opportunities for the holistic growth of young individuals.