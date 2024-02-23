GB police officer faces charge of raping woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama police constable was interdicted from the police force and charged yesterday with raping a 28-year-old woman.

Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans charged Constable Deniko Sampson, 26, with rape.

Sampson allegedly had sexual intercourse with a woman without her consent in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on February 18.

The defendant was informed that his matter would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Mr Hanna said he intends to make an emergency bail application before the higher court to prevent his client’s remand at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Sampson’s VBI is set for service on May 25.

Brian Hanna represented the accused.