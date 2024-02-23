Man accused of Hospital Lane murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

A 21-year-old man was remanded in custody on Friday after he allegedly ambushed and killed a man who was out on bail for murder. The offence allegedly took place in Hospital Lane earlier this month.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Kevin Bain with murder.

Bain allegedly sprang up from a nearby park and shot and killed 31-year-old Edlin Severe as he was walking on Hospital Lane at 3pm on February 6.

Before his death, Severe was accused of the murder of Ashanton Newbold on July 21, 2017.

Bain was told that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the higher court grants him bail.

The accused’s VBI is slated for service on May 29.