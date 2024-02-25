Man dies in Eleuthera motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Eleuthera on Sunday that resulted in the death of a 39-year-old man.

Initial reports indicate that, shortly after 7am on Queens Highway, Hatchet Bay, the man reportedly lost control of a white and black 650 HP Suzuki Dual Sport motorcycle and was subsequently thrown from the vehicle, sustaining head trauma.

Responding officers arrived and found him in nearby bushes, unresponsive. The local doctor and the medical team on the island visited the scene, examined the victim, and pronounced him deceased.

The Serious Accident Reconstruction Team (SART) from the Traffic Division-New Providence will be conducting investigations into this incident.

Police encourage ALL motorcyclists to wear protective helmets when operating any motorised cycle to save their lives.