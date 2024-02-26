‘BANNED’: CINEMA SLAMS FILM RATING – ‘Demonic content’ among reasons for blocking screening

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
FUSION’S chief legal officer called for the “archaic and outdated” Theatre and Cinemas regulations to be amended after the Film Control Board reportedly restricted the company’s ability to show a movie by giving it a D rating.
The movie, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training”, is an anime released worldwide on February 2nd.
Tecoyo Bridgewater, Fusion’s chief lawyer, said the Film Control Board gave the movie a D rating, which means “unsuitable for public viewing”.
“They cited that the movie had no storyline (preposterous, in my opinion), that it was not in English, and that it had demonic content because of beheading and dismemberment,” he said yesterday. “This is literally the content of 90 per cent of horror films.
“Their position, in my estimation, to restrict a movie for adult viewing in 2024 under some archaic and outdated legislation is unreasonable when this series is already displayed on Netflix and will be displayed on cable TV with an R rating.
“The Theatre and Cinemas Act allowing the board this unilateral power must be addressed and amended. It is a law that no longer serves the purpose for the time and, in this estimation, an abuse of authority.”
“We understand that the board is, in essence, attempting to protect young viewers, but this can be done by a C rating. It’s the age of the internet and cable TV. Fusion Superlex can be akin to a pay-per-view movie. We are a private business that allows viewing by the public for compensation. The only difference is you physically come to the cinema because we offer an added visceral experience, better sound, bigger screen, and better seating.”
Mr Bridgewater said that not showing a movie impacts revenue, employment, and the GDP.
“We believe this is an unprecedented act on the board’s behalf. I’ve reached out to the minister of youth, sports and culture on the matter.”
Minister Mario Bowleg initially told The Tribune a D rating meant people under 18 could not watch the film. He later said he would speak to the head of the Film Control Board to clarify the matter.
The New York Times reported that “Demon Slayer” was rated R for “graphic cartoon violence and some strong language”.
Comments
Lwells91 9 hours, 4 minutes ago
This really shows the level of competence and due diligence these boards have. The film is a Japanese animated cartoon in which a young man slays demons. One would think that this sort of content would be welcomed in a Christian nation, but I digress... These people love to pat themselves on the back with their positions granted through nepotism and not merits. If anyone actually took the time to watch the film they would see just how asinine this whole thing is and what an embarrassment it is to those who claim to have authority.
Sickened 8 hours, 58 minutes ago
Isn't this board full of sinning clergymen? I rest my case.
Delivert 8 hours, 25 minutes ago
Guess we'll have to watch it on the Firestick then
K4C 8 hours, 18 minutes ago
I'm old enough to recall when at the Savoy theatre they use to put their hand over the projection lens to block nudity
bahamianson 7 hours, 32 minutes ago
So, money drives everything nowdays. If you can make money , it should be ok to do, no matter what it is. We need boundaries all around. I am not negating the above opinions, but maybe if we do this straight across the board ; we might be able to take our country back. Now , the horse has left the barn already, but let some boundaries stand. We all have sinned and.fallen short, but it doesn't mean we should not strive to do better. The fnm opened the airways back in the day., and the music played on some stations are really bad for the population. I know, who am I to decide that? But something has to give , otherwise we are only going to get worse as a.society.
ScubaSteve 6 hours, 24 minutes ago
It's hard to believe that we are actually living in 2024 instead of 1954. In fact, this particular news story might be more embarrassing than the 20+ murders we've encountered so far for '24. Who the holy HELL does this Film Control Board think they are??????
watcher 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
Remember how certain groups tried to ban Harry Potter, and how utterly foolish it made them appear?
Same applies here
DWW 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
and this will surely solve the gang smuggling illegal black market drugs murders daily, of course, why didn't I think of this. Sure Putin is a bad boy because he watched demon japanese animation. good chuckles for Monday morning, thank you.
AnObserver 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nah, that gang situation is a result of the church preventing condoms from being distributed in schools.
John 38 minutes ago
The Simpsons are predicting there will be a Zombie Attack later this year when humans turn bloodthirsty and start attacking each after eating contaminated beef. Most likely lab meat. Two companies have been given approvals thus far to produce 30 million pounds of lab chicken this year. Production of lab beef is more complicated but testing of it is expected this year. The point: what is going on in the real world seems to be more scary than what happens in the movies. But not a fan of horror, bloody and gory movies. If adults want to go see them then that’s in them. But the rating should not allow children.
