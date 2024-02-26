‘BANNED’: CINEMA SLAMS FILM RATING – ‘Demonic content’ among reasons for blocking screening

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

FUSION’S chief legal officer called for the “archaic and outdated” Theatre and Cinemas regulations to be amended after the Film Control Board reportedly restricted the company’s ability to show a movie by giving it a D rating.

The movie, “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To The Hashira Training”, is an anime released worldwide on February 2nd.

Tecoyo Bridgewater, Fusion’s chief lawyer, said the Film Control Board gave the movie a D rating, which means “unsuitable for public viewing”.

“They cited that the movie had no storyline (preposterous, in my opinion), that it was not in English, and that it had demonic content because of beheading and dismemberment,” he said yesterday. “This is literally the content of 90 per cent of horror films.

“Their position, in my estimation, to restrict a movie for adult viewing in 2024 under some archaic and outdated legislation is unreasonable when this series is already displayed on Netflix and will be displayed on cable TV with an R rating.

“The Theatre and Cinemas Act allowing the board this unilateral power must be addressed and amended. It is a law that no longer serves the purpose for the time and, in this estimation, an abuse of authority.”

“We understand that the board is, in essence, attempting to protect young viewers, but this can be done by a C rating. It’s the age of the internet and cable TV. Fusion Superlex can be akin to a pay-per-view movie. We are a private business that allows viewing by the public for compensation. The only difference is you physically come to the cinema because we offer an added visceral experience, better sound, bigger screen, and better seating.”

Mr Bridgewater said that not showing a movie impacts revenue, employment, and the GDP.

“We believe this is an unprecedented act on the board’s behalf. I’ve reached out to the minister of youth, sports and culture on the matter.”

Minister Mario Bowleg initially told The Tribune a D rating meant people under 18 could not watch the film. He later said he would speak to the head of the Film Control Board to clarify the matter.

The New York Times reported that “Demon Slayer” was rated R for “graphic cartoon violence and some strong language”.