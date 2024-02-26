Devynne Charlton leads the way

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

DEVYNNE Charlton came within a second of a margin in matching her co-women’s world indoor 60 metres hurdles record, while Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones inked his name on another Bahamian men’s national record.

The duo highlighted another eventful weekend of action for Bahamian athletes competing in various meets around the United States of America, both in the professional and collegiate ranks.

Charlton, competing at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid, had another flawless performance from start to finish as she cleared the five flights of hurdles in a time of 7.68 seconds.

It was just 0.01 seconds shy of her world record of 7.67 that she set on February 11 at the Millrose Games in New York before American Tia Jones matched the feat a week later at the USATF indoor championships.

“I set myself all of these goals. I said I wanted to win the World Indoor Tour and break the world indoor record and I want to be a world indoor champion, so I’m just ticking all of the boxes,” Charlton said after the race.

“There’s just one more to go. If this is any preview to the World Indoors, then I’d say I’m on the right track. I’m having fun.”

In securing the meet record in the process, Charlton beat the rest of her competitors to the first hurdle and it was smooth sailing the rest of the way. Nadine Visser was second in a personal best of 7.78 and Pia Skrzyszowska was third in 7.83.

“I thought it was a solid race overall, considering the conditions,” Charlton said. “I just arrived in Europe two days ago and still a bit jet-lagged. I’m okay with the time since I wasn’t feeling 200 percent going into the race.”

Charlton, 28, now has her sights set on her final indoor goal and that is to win a gold at the World Indoor Championships or at least a medal in Glasgow, Scotland, this weekend.

Jones tops the collegiate list

At the Big 12 Championships, Grand Bahamian Terrence Jones, now in his junior year at Texas Tech, took the victory in the men’s 200m in a lifetime best of 20.21 to add to his 60m record of 6.45 he established in 2022.

Houston’s senior Shaun Maswanganyi was second in a personal best of 20.41.

Jones also qualified with the second best time of 6.53, but didn’t contest the race won by their team-mate Don’Dre Swint in 6.55. Tech’s sophomore Antoine Andrews placed fourth in 6.64.

Andrews was also third in the 60m hurdles in 7.60 after he posted the fastest qualifying time of 7.63. Houston’s senior De’Von Wilson won in a personal best of 7.55 and Caleb Dean, a senior at Texas Tech, got second in 7.58.

Florida’s junior Anthaya Charlton finished eighth in the women’s long jump with her best leap of 6.12m (20-1) as she watched as her senior team-mate Claire Bryant pulled off the victory with a season’s best of 22- 3/4 (6.72m).

Charlton also got 15th in the preliminaries of the 60m in a season’s best of 7.32, but she didn’t advance to the final, which was won by LSU’s sophomore Brianna Lyston in a meet record of 7.08.

Javonya Valcourt, a sophomore at Tennessee, was 10th in the premlinaries of the women’s 400m in 52.51 - she also fell shy of getting into the final that saw Arkansas’ senior Amber Anning smash the championship record with a personal best of 50.48.

McCoy record slipped away

Florida’s sophomore Wanya McCoy clocked a personal best of 20.29 for the victory in the men’s 200m at the Southeastern Conference Indoor Championships at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. It would have been another national record for McCoy, who previously held the record with his performance of 20.46 at the Razorback Invitational on January 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

But while he rewrote it with his victory over the weekend, it was short lived until Jones smashed it at the Big 12 Championships.

McCoy was also a runner-up in the 60m where he ran 6.63 to trail Auburn’s freshman Kayinsola Ajayi, who won in 6.60.

Cartwright and Kemp shine

At the NSCI Indoor Track and Field Championships, Denisha Cartwright, a senior at Minnesota State, produced a trio of victories, while Grand Bahamian Shyrone Kemp picked up a pair of victories and a third-place finish in his senior year at MSU-Moorhead.

Cartwright took the 60m hurdles in 9.93 after turning in the fastest qualifying time of 8.09 in the preliminaries.

She won the 60m in 7.23 with a qualifying time of 8.09 and she took the 200m in 23.68 with the fastest qualifying time of 24.28 in the preliminaries.

Shavantae Roberts, a sophomore at MSU-Moorhead, was sixth in the 200m final in 25.57 and sixth in the 60m in 7.63.

Kemp cleared 6-10 (2.10m) for the victory in the men’s high jump, 51-10 (15.81) for another victory in the men’s triple jump and was third in the long jump with 24-11 1/2 (7.61m).

And Tyler Missick, another Grand Bahamian in his junior year at MSU-Moorhead, was fourth in the high jump with 6-7 (2.01m).

Miller Jr third best

At the Big 10 Championships in Geneva, Ohio, Ohio State’s junior Shaun Miller Jr came in third in the men’s high jump with a leap of 7-0 1/4 (2.15m).

Nebraska’s junior Tyrus Wilson and Illinois junior Kamyren Garrett both produced a personal best of 7-3 (2.21m) for first and second respectively on the countback.

Moss pair of top six finishes

At the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships in Spokane, Washington, Northern Colorado’s senior Wendira Moss picked up third and sixth-place finishes.

In the women’s 200m final, Moss clocked a time of 23.94 for third. She went in with the fourth fastest time of 24.35 in the preliminaries.

And she also placed sixth in the 400m final in 55.24 after she had the eighth fastest qualifying time of 56.02.

Relay team sixth

In Kingston, Jamaica at the Gibson Relays at the National Stadium, the Bahamas men’s 4 x 100 metre team, coached by Tyrone Burrows, and made up of Ian Kerr, Samson Colebrooke, Joel Johnson, Deedro Clarke and Yurick Dean, didn’t finish the race, which was won by the Racers Track Club in a season’s best of 38.88.

Individually, Colebrooke won the first of four heats of the men’s 100m in 10.25, but he didn’t contest the final.

Yurick Dean was third in the second heat in 11.01, but he didn’t advance to the final.

Wendell Miller, competing for the MVP Track Club, was third in the men’s open 400m C final in a season’s best of 47.11.

Roshawn Clarke of Swept Track Club Jamaica, won in 46.05, while Malik James-King of Titans International Track Club was second in 46.28, a season’s best as well.