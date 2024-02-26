Father of six murdered as he drove child to church

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER of six was murdered yesterday morning while taking his 16-year-old daughter to band practice.

The girl was grazed with a bullet, but did not suffer a serious injury.

Michael Woodside’s uncle, Fredrick Wallace, said the murdered man was a hard worker and a good father who played an integral role in his children’s lives.

The 35-year-old was a watersports operator and a professional welder.

“Mikey had a bubbly personality,” Mr Wallace said. “Everybody loved him.”

Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said shortly after 7am, Mr Woodside went to collect his 16-year-old daughter from a residence on Wilson Track to take her to church.

“As he pulled off from the residency, a small silver coloured vehicle pulled alongside,” she said, adding that two men got out of the car and opened fire.

“She’s actually a musician,” she said of the girl. “So can you imagine now, a young musician with so much potential to help contribute to this country on the way to church by some senseless careless act of two young men, men who are supposed to be protecting women.”

Mr Wallace said his nephew’s father was nearby when his son was killed. The father and son spoke yesterday morning. He said the father’s last words to his son were: “Don’t forget to bring back the dog food.”

“He didn’t see it happen, but when he heard the gunshots outside, he said that persons were calling him and shouting to him, and he got frantic because he heard the gunshots,” he said.

Mr Wallace said to his knowledge, his nephew did not have a criminal record.