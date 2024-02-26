Father of six murdered as he drove child to church

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A FATHER of six was murdered yesterday morning while taking his 16-year-old daughter to band practice.
The girl was grazed with a bullet, but did not suffer a serious injury.
Michael Woodside’s uncle, Fredrick Wallace, said the murdered man was a hard worker and a good father who played an integral role in his children’s lives.
The 35-year-old was a watersports operator and a professional welder.
“Mikey had a bubbly personality,” Mr Wallace said. “Everybody loved him.”
Police press liaison Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said shortly after 7am, Mr Woodside went to collect his 16-year-old daughter from a residence on Wilson Track to take her to church.
“As he pulled off from the residency, a small silver coloured vehicle pulled alongside,” she said, adding that two men got out of the car and opened fire.
“She’s actually a musician,” she said of the girl. “So can you imagine now, a young musician with so much potential to help contribute to this country on the way to church by some senseless careless act of two young men, men who are supposed to be protecting women.”
Mr Wallace said his nephew’s father was nearby when his son was killed. The father and son spoke yesterday morning. He said the father’s last words to his son were: “Don’t forget to bring back the dog food.”
“He didn’t see it happen, but when he heard the gunshots outside, he said that persons were calling him and shouting to him, and he got frantic because he heard the gunshots,” he said.
Mr Wallace said to his knowledge, his nephew did not have a criminal record.
Comments
killemwitdakno 1 day, 4 hours ago
"Silver vehicle" is not enough description. Encourage homeowners and persons at risk to place cameras outside of their walls for the whole community.
Would be great if shotspotter triggered erected tire slashers on nearby roads, however, this may trap the victims as well.
So immediately conclude with all silver vehicles of the sort on rent which was not it.
pt_90 1 day, 2 hours ago
I'm sorry but it would be a terrible if you had shot spotter tire slashers, you'll create more victims from crashes of innocent persons within the radius and potentially creating additional sitting ducks.
it uses triangulation so while it can calculate where it came from, it has no clue in which direction the shooter then fled . So drivers in the area all of a sudden gets thier tires punctured while the shooter flees.
Also if the shooters now know that slahsers are going to spring up they would either adjust thier plan and/or be on the lookout of these devices.
This again would cause innocent unprepared people end up getting the worst of it, not to mention obstacles for emergency vehicles.
I think your initial point is correct. shotspotter in addition with eyes on the ground and in the sky coupeld with quick analysis of vehicles and their movements would help as a tool.
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 1 hour ago
Lol. I shake my head at the suggestions people give to entrap law abiding citizens. Implement a curfew! Have road blocks everywhere! Search every home!
TalRussell 1 day, 3 hours ago
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings, --- Wouldn't've been alerted during the 7:00 Sunday morning sleep-in hour as none of the fired bullets, subjective--- 'Tourists', --- Yes?
birdiestrachan 1 day, 2 hours ago
Spot shooters are to late the crime is done try for more cameras these folks are known to each other no need for Agatha Christie or Scotland Yard
ThisIsOurs 1 day, 1 hour ago
To eradicate this they need the kingpins, not the Japanese cars
bahamianson 21 hours, 21 minutes ago
Yes.
Bonefishpete 20 hours, 37 minutes ago
Maybe ban Japanese Cars.
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
A good idea might be to build a wall to separate Eastern and Western New Providence. Establish a military force to man it and shoot anyone trying to cross ot on sight.
John 17 hours, 13 minutes ago
As bad as it is now, predictions are that the murder situation will get worse before it gets better. Not just here in The BaHAMAS but in several other countries. For example the US has experienced over fifty mass killings thus far in 2024 and four college students been murdered on various college campuses around that country. And three of the victims were known to their assailants. One killed over an argument over who should take out the garbage. The troubling thing about the New Providence murders is victims tend to be very young and when suspects are caught they also tend to be young. Meaning the culture of murder is being passed down from generation to generation. Does the younger generation believe it’s no longer wrong to kill and neither do they fear the consequences, even if it means tge, too may lose their lives.
birdiestrachan 5 hours, 55 minutes ago
Six children interesting who knows
K4C 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
my thoughts as well, in 1st world countries, most don't have 6 children, the Bahamas, it proves manhood, kinda like it was in the 50's and 60's not to mention I am sure it's 6 children from different mothers
John 57 minutes ago
A by product ( learned behavior) if slavery when men were forced to breed with different females to expand the slave population. And even after freedom, Bahamians had large families because they engaged in either fishing or farming or both so children were an economic asset. And today with all the bloody murders, children is never too many.
