Three in custody after man shot dead on Harbour Island

Police in Eleuthera have arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of a man on Harbour Island early on Monday.

According to preliminary reports, at around 12.30am, the victim was found inside a local nightclub suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was examined by the local medical doctor on the scene; however, he showed no vital signs of life and was pronounced deceased.

Subsequently, a 29-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the Harbour Island Police Station where he was taken into custody.

Following significant leads, officers later arrested two additional men, aged 38 and 42.

This incident is under active investigation.