Three in custody after man shot dead on Harbour Island

Police in Eleuthera have arrested three men in connection with the shooting death of a man on Harbour Island early on Monday.
According to preliminary reports, at around 12.30am, the victim was found inside a local nightclub suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was examined by the local medical doctor on the scene; however, he showed no vital signs of life and was pronounced deceased.
Subsequently, a 29-year-old man voluntarily surrendered to the Harbour Island Police Station where he was taken into custody.
Following significant leads, officers later arrested two additional men, aged 38 and 42.
This incident is under active investigation.
Comments
Sickened 5 hours, 12 minutes ago
Some of those streets in the heart of the island (around the public dock) have handfuls of unkept men just sitting around all day in front of their apartments. I reversed several times back out of those corners because I had daughters in my golf cart. Not taking the chance.
